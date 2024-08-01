EPA Region 7 Performs Removal Operations near Hillsboro, Missouri

Over 30 abandoned drums were punctured and drained on the property

August 1, 2024

Contact Information 816-610-2132 Kellen Ashford ( ashford.kellen@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (AUG. 1, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 performed removal operations at a private property near Hillsboro, Missouri, last week after receiving a Request for Federal Action from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (MoDNR).

On July 25, EPA Region 7 deployed an on-scene coordinator (OSC) along with contractors to stabilize and secure over 30 abandoned drums on a rural undeveloped property west of Hillsboro. The drums were reportedly dumped on the property, and responders observed puncture holes and nearby soil staining, which indicated the drums may have been drained on the property.

The drums were sampled and secured, impacted soil was excavated, and observed liquid waste in a concrete cellar was collected.

At this time, there are no known impacts beyond the incident location. EPA is currently arranging for the safe and secure disposal of the materials recovered during its removal operations.

Individuals can report suspected environmental violations to EPA Region 7 via phone at 913-281-0991 or through an online form.

If you suspect a potential environmental violation may be an environmental emergency that poses an immediate threat to public health and the environment, call the National Response Center at 1-800-424-8802.

