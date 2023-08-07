EPA Region 7 to Showcase Mobile Response Vehicles at Iowa State Fair

August 7, 2023

Contact Information 913-343-2991 Jonathan Klusmeyer ( klusmeyer.jonathan@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (AUG. 7, 2023) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 will showcase its mission of protecting human health and the environment with a theme of “Working Together for Healthy Rural Families” at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, from Aug. 10 to 13, 2023.

The Iowa State Fair is heralded as one of the oldest and largest agricultural expositions in the United States. The first Iowa State Fair was held in 1854.

"We are thrilled to participate in the 2023 Iowa State Fair and engage with fairgoers about vital infrastructure investments and funding available to build resilient communities," said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister. "Our interactive space at the Fair is an excellent place for families to learn about EPA's mission."

This year, EPA will display the Region 7 Mobile Command Post and the Mobile Drinking Water Lab, both of which are routinely deployed in response to environmental emergencies. EPA Region 7 experts will be there to discuss our work with agricultural and rural communities.

EPA has a number of competitive grant funding programs underway, like Solar for All. More competitive programs are coming in the months ahead, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act.

WHO: EPA Region 7

WHAT: Exhibit at the Iowa State Fair

WHEN: Aug. 10-13, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

WHERE: Booth #40470 (near Gate 11) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 East Grand Ave., Des Moines, Iowa

