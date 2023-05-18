EPA Region 8 encourages the public to comment on proposals to cut ethylene oxide emissions from commercial sterilizers and healthcare facilities

Proposals would limit emissions of harmful chemical at facilities across EPA Region 8 states of Colo., Mont., N.D., S.D., Utah, and Wyo.

May 19, 2023

Contact Information 720-237-8119 Richard Mylott ( mylott.richard@epa.gov

DENVER -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting public comment on two proposals, one under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and a second under the Federal Insecticide Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), which would establish limits on ethylene oxide (EtO) emissions from commercial sterilizer facilities, healthcare facilities, and other facilities that use EtO across the nation. As these proposals affect many communities in EPA Region 8, which includes the states of Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, the agency is encouraging all to learn about and comment on these proposed actions.

“EPA continues to take practical and necessary steps to reduce emissions of ethylene oxide from facilities to protect the health of residents and workers in our communities,” said EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker. “We encourage all to evaluate and comment on our proposed actions, which will significantly reduce exposure to this harmful carcinogen.”

EtO is a colorless gas used to make other chemicals and produce a wide range of products, including antifreeze, textiles, plastics, detergents, and adhesives. EtO also is used to sterilize equipment and devices that cannot be sterilized by steam, such as medical equipment. EtO exposure can contribute to increased cancer risk. EPA is committed to reducing this risk by taking action to protect communities, workers in commercial sterilization, and others who might be at increased risk from EtO.

EtO is used at hospitals, veterinary clinics, dental offices, and other types of facilities in states and communities across the nation. The chemical is also used at several commercial sterilizer facilities in EPA Region 8, including:

LivaNova in Arvada, Colo.

Boulder Sterilization Services in Boulder, Colo.

Terumo BCT in Lakewood, Colo.

Jorgensen Laboratories, LLC in Loveland, Colo.

3M Company in Brookings, S.D.

Sterigenics in Salt Lake City, Utah

BD Medical in Sandy, Utah

EPA held an informational webinar on May 1st, 2022 to discuss proposed CAA and FIFRA actions to reduce exposure to EtO from commercial sterilization facilities and healthcare facilities. The webinar was recorded and is an opportunity for you to learn more about EtO and EPA’s actions to reduce risk for workers and communities. The proposed rules are open for public comment until June 12th.

If finalized, EPA’s proposals are estimated to cut EtO emissions to the air from commercial sterilization facilities by 80% across the nation and apply more protective standards to control exposure to workers, residents, and people who spend time near facilities. Together, these proposals will provide a comprehensive approach to addressing EtO pollution concerns, including cancer risk, that will increase safety in communities and for workers while providing a path to maintain a robust supply chain for sterilized medical equipment.

By June 12th, submit comments to EPA's docket about the Clean Air Act (CAA)’s commercial sterilizer proposal.

Read the Proposal.

E-mail: Send comments by email to a-and-r-docket@epa.gov , Attention Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2019-0178. Please include the docket number in the subject line of your email message.

Mail: Environmental Protection Agency, EPA Docket Center (EPA/DC), Mail Code 28221T, Attention Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2019-0178, 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20460.

Web: Visit the proposal page at Regulations.gov and click the blue “Comment” button on the top left corner of the screen.

By June 12th, submit comments to EPA's docket about the Federal Insecticide Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA)’s proposed interim decision.

Proposed Interim Decision.

E-mail: Send comments by email to a-and-r-docket@epa.gov , Attention Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OPP-2013-0244. Please include the docket number in the subject line of your email message.

Mail: Environmental Protection Agency, EPA Docket Center (EPA/DC), Mail Code 28221T, Attention Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OPP-2013-0244, 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20460.

Web: Visit the proposal page at Regulations.gov and click the blue “Comment” button on the top left corner of the screen.

