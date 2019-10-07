News Releases from Region 08

EPA Region 8 trucking companies earn distinction for efficiency

Top performers in freight industry include firms based in Colorado, North Dakota and Utah

Contact Information: Richard Mylott (mylott.richard@epa.gov) 303-312-6654

DENVER – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored top-performers in the freight industry with its annual SmartWay Excellence Awards. Awardees are shippers, carriers and logistics providers that excel at saving fuel and shrinking their emissions footprints.

“Over the past 15 years, the U.S. EPA’s SmartWay Transportation Partnership has provided the tools and information for thousands of companies to create leaner, more efficient supply chains,” said EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality Director Sarah Dunham. “This year, EPA is recognizing 72 companies with SmartWay Excellence Awards for outstanding environmental achievements and leadership in goods movement. These truck carriers, shippers, and third-party logistics providers are leading the industry and showing that it is possible to move more goods while using less fuel, reducing pollution and cutting costs.”

EPA Region 8 is proud to highlight this achievement for the following awardees:

Navajo Express, Inc. of Denver, Colorado

S & S Transport, Inc. of Grand Forks, North Dakota

C.R. England, Inc. of Salt Lake City, Utah

Stokes Trucking, Inc. of Tremonton, Utah

SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive and sustainable business environment. Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of air pollutants (NO x , PM, and CO 2 ) contributing to cleaner air and healthier citizens, while saving more than 279 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs – equivalent to eliminating the annual energy use of over 18 million homes.

This year’s award recipients are a diverse group ranging from many first-time awardees along with companies that keep improving year over year. Each year’s competition is based solely on the prior year’s environmental performance data.

For more information on the SmartWay Awards: https://www.epa.gov/smartway/smartway-excellence-awardees