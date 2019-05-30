News Releases from Region 07
EPA Regional Administrator to Attend Elite Octane Ethanol Plant Grand Opening in Atlantic, Iowa, and Provide E-15 Update
Environmental News
NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY
(Lenexa, Kan., May 30, 2019) - On Friday, May 31, EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will share an E-15 update during the grand opening celebration of the Elite Octane Ethanol Plant in Atlantic, Iowa, west of Des Moines.
Gulliford will provide remarks during the program, which starts at noon. He will be available for media interviews shortly after the program’s conclusion around 1:30 p.m.
WHAT: Elite Octane Ethanol Plant Grand Opening Celebration
WHEN: Program starts at noon on Friday, May 31. EPA Region 7 Administrator Gulliford will be available for media interviews shortly after, around 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: 60502 Glacier Road, Atlantic, IA 50022
WHO: Elite Octane management and staff, city and state officials, and EPA personnel
