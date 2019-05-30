News Releases from Region 07

EPA Regional Administrator to Attend Elite Octane Ethanol Plant Grand Opening in Atlantic, Iowa, and Provide E-15 Update

Contact Information: Ashley Murdie (murdie.ashley@epa.gov) 913-551-7364

Environmental News

NEWS MEDIA ADVISORY

(Lenexa, Kan., May 30, 2019) - On Friday, May 31, EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford will share an E-15 update during the grand opening celebration of the Elite Octane Ethanol Plant in Atlantic, Iowa, west of Des Moines.

Gulliford will provide remarks during the program, which starts at noon. He will be available for media interviews shortly after the program’s conclusion around 1:30 p.m.

WHAT: Elite Octane Ethanol Plant Grand Opening Celebration

WHEN: Program starts at noon on Friday, May 31. EPA Region 7 Administrator Gulliford will be available for media interviews shortly after, around 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: 60502 Glacier Road, Atlantic, IA 50022

WHO: Elite Octane management and staff, city and state officials, and EPA personnel

