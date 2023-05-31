EPA Regional Administrator Meg McCollister Launches EPA Region 7 Brownfields Investing in America Tour to Missouri and Iowa

Four-day trip in June will celebrate nearly $6M in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to communities and coalitions

May 31, 2023

Contact Information 816-520-1949 Shannan Beisser ( beisser.shannan@epa.gov

Regional Administrator Meg McCollister’s first stop on the EPA Region 7 Brownfields Investing in America Tour will be Hannibal, Missouri, on June 5. (U.S. EPA image)

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 31, 2023) – On Monday, June 5, EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister will begin a four-day tour through Missouri and Iowa to celebrate recent Brownfields grant selections with the communities and coalitions that will benefit from this Investing in America funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

During the trip, McCollister will bestow ceremonial checks totaling nearly $6 million to five Brownfields grant selectees. These grants will go toward environmental assessment and cleanup activities in communities with blighted or contaminated properties.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law nationally, a total of $1.5 billion will go toward advancing environmental justice, spurring economic revitalization, and creating jobs by cleaning up contaminated, polluted, or hazardous brownfield properties.

Stay updated on McCollister’s journey on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

WHO:

EPA Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister

Leaders from communities and coalitions selected for Brownfields funding

Additional stakeholders and leaders

WHAT: Four-day trip through Missouri and Iowa to present ceremonial checks to communities and coalitions selected for Brownfields grant funding.

WHEN and WHERE:

Monday, June 5 – Hannibal, Missouri

Tuesday, June 6 – Keokuk, Iowa

Wednesday, June 7 – Clinton, Iowa

Thursday, June 8 – Waterloo, Iowa

NOTE: Media interested in attending ceremonial check events should RSVP to upcoming media advisories for each location.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7