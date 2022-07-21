EPA Regional Administrator visits Two Urban Agriculture Sites in Metro Atlanta

July 21, 2022

ATLANTA (July 21, 2022) – Yesterday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman visited two urban agriculture sites, Metro- Atlanta Urban Farm and an urban backyard farm created by the youngest organic farmer of Georgia. This visit highlighted the importance of the urban agriculture's role with the environment and community and showcased successful impact and outreach at all levels.

“The contributions of community leaders in urban agriculture helps promote environmental stewardship, sustainability, food security, in addition to providing job training and life skills.” said Region 4 EPA Administrator Daniel Blackman. “What a great opportunity this is to have EPA, NRCS-USDA, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and community leadership together to shine a light on the great work Georgians are leading in the urban agriculture space.”

“I am excited to convene this group of stakeholders who will be instrumental in helping to elevate the undeniable benefits of urban agriculture and community gardens to close the access gap to fresh and healthy foods, as well as ensure that policies and resources combine to provide ongoing environmental stewardship and sustainability," said Bobby Wilson, Metro-Atlanta Urban Farm.

EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman kicked off the visit meeting and touring and Organic Garden created by Kendall Rae Johnson, the youngest organic farmer in Georgia. Later, EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman toured Metro-Atlanta Urban Farm, accompanied by USDA-NRCS leadership Terry Cosby, Chief, James Tillman, Sr., Southeast Regional Conservationist, and Terrance Rudolph, GA State Conservationist; and Commissioner Gary Black, GA Department of Agriculture.

Background:

Urban Agriculture: City and suburban agriculture takes the form of backyard, roof-top and balcony gardening, community gardening in vacant lots and parks, roadside urban fringe agriculture and livestock grazing in open space. It is an important source of environmental and production efficiency benefits. The use of best management practices (BMPs) and integrated farming systems protect soil fertility and stability, prevent excessive runoff, provide habitats for a widened diversity of flora and fauna, reduce the emissions of CO2, increase carbon sequestration, and reduce the incidence and severity of natural disasters such as floods and landslides. Decorative or scenic agriculture landscapes, waterways, and buildings provide numerous benefits including recreational activities, scenic views, and open space qualities. These positive benefits often merit assistance to producers such as technical and financial and other public support.