EPA Releases Guidance to Support Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Investments in Water Infrastructure for U.S. Territories and D.C.

New Guidance Advances Biden-Harris Administrations Efforts to Invest in Underserved Communities, Deliver Environmental, Economic Benefits for All

August 26, 2022

WASHINGTON (August 26, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a memorandum to help implement over $173 million for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure needs in the District of Columbia and the U.S. Territories. The announcement is a key step forward in the implementation of President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support territories and D.C. in addressing urgent water challenges, particularly in underserved communities.

“Safe drinking water and reliable wastewater infrastructure are essential for the livelihood and economic vitality of communities everywhere,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “The EPA is committed to collaborating with D.C. and the Territories to address their most pressing needs and maximize the impact of this unprecedented investment from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”

As part of the memorandum, EPA is providing information and guidelines on how it will award and administer Fiscal Year 2022 allocations of $63 million to D.C. and $110 million to the Territories, including American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands. As directed by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this funding will allow D.C. and the Territories to improve compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act and protect the environment.

The memo issued today follows the March 8, 2022, memo Implementation of the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Provisions of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which described the overall implementation approach for Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds, including dedicated funding for emerging contaminants and lead service line replacement.

BACKGROUND

In December 2021, EPA announced estimated SRF funding allotments to states, Tribes, and territories for 2022 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This funding, provided through EPA’s SRF programs, will create jobs while upgrading America’s aging water infrastructure and addressing key challenges like lead in drinking water and PFAS contamination. For decades, the SRFs have been the foundation of water infrastructure investments, providing low-cost financing for local projects across America. EPA, states, Tribes, and territories have successfully worked together to invest more than $200 billion in SRF funds since 1988.