EPA Removes Fridley Commons Park Well Field Site from Superfund List

FRIDLEY, Minn. (Oct. 2, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) deleted the Fridley Commons Park Well Field Superfund Site from the National Priorities List (NPL). EPA has determined that the required cleanup at the site is now complete.

“This administration is keeping its promise to pick up the pace of Superfund cleanups - projects that languished under previous administrations - so these sites can be restored to productive use" said EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. "Promoting redevelopment is part of EPA's core mission and helps spur the local economy and create jobs in communities near Superfund sites."

Public water for the City of Fridley comes from 13 wells, eight of which are on site, along with a water treatment plant. The city regularly monitors the municipal wells and the water distribution system for contaminants in the drinking water. With contaminant concentrations below cleanup goals - federal maximum contaminant levels, or MCLs - EPA selected a “No Action” remedy for the site in 2005. The source of the site’s contamination has never been identified. Water quality monitoring is ongoing, and the city will take appropriate action to ensure that safe drinking water is distributed to its residents if the monitoring data indicates any concerns.

The NPL tracks the nation’s most contaminated sites that threaten human health or the environment. Sites on the list are eligible for cleanup under the Superfund program. EPA removes sites or parts of sites from the list once all the remedies are successfully implemented.

On June 23, EPA opened a 30-day public comment period on the deletion proposal. For more information: https://semspub.epa.gov/work/05/2002810.pdf

A copy of the final Notice of Deletion is available at: https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-09-30/pdf/2020-20402.pdf

For more information: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0506449

