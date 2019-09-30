News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Requests Applications for Grants to Help Reduce Diesel Emissions from School Buses

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (September 30, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the availability of approximately $10 million in rebates to public school bus fleet owners to help them replace older school buses. Upgrading buses with older engines reduces diesel emissions and improves air quality. Tomorrow marks the start of Children’s Health Month, and today’s announcement is an important part of the agency’s commitment to protecting children’s health and their future.

“Children’s health is a top priority for EPA, and these grants will help provide cleaner air and a safer, more reliable ride to and from school for America’s children,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “This DERA funding reflects our broader children’s health agenda and commitment to ensure all children can live, learn, and play in healthy and clean environments.”

EPA standards for new diesel engines can make them more than 90% cleaner than older ones, but many older diesel engines still in operation predate these standards. Older diesel engines emit large quantities of pollutants such as particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxides (NOx), which have been linked to serious health problems such as aggravated asthma and lung damage.

EPA will accept applications from Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, to Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

This is the seventh rebate program to fund cleaner school buses offered under Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) appropriations. Nearly 30,000 buses across the country have already been made cleaner as a result of DERA funding.

To learn more about the rebate program, applicant eligibility, selection process and informational webinar dates, visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel/clean-diesel-rebates.



Questions about applying may be directed to CleanDiesel@epa.gov.