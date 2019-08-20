News Releases from Region 09

EPA requires Mesa-based Precision Marine to protect local waterway

Contact Information: Margot Perez-Sullivan (perezsullivan.margot@epa.gov) 415-947-4149

Mesa, Ariz. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement agreement with Mesa-based Precision Marine, Inc. over federal Clean Water Act violations. Under the terms of the settlement, Precision Marine will improve its operations to prevent pollutants from its boat building and repair business from reaching into Saguaro Lake, which lies within the Salt River watershed. The company will also pay a $7,200 fine.

During a June 2018 inspection, EPA found pollution prevention measures were inadequate to prevent stormwater from Precision Marine’s boat repair activities from contaminating local waterways. Stormwater discharges from boat building and repair facilities may contain pollutants such as copper, zinc and oil.

“Saguaro Lake is an important waterway enjoyed by many Arizonans,” said Mike Stoker, EPA’s regional administrator for the Pacific Southwest. “We are pleased Precision Marine will upgrade its operations to ensure this important resource is protected.”

EPA coordinated the inspection with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and determined the facility was operating without the appropriate permits. The inspectors observed a leaking outdoor air cooler causing industrial pollutants to flow directly into the lake. Inspectors also observed boat repair, maintenance and cleaning operations taking place without the necessary containment systems to trap and prevent excess pollutants from running offsite.

Under the Clean Water Act, industrial facilities must obtain a permit from the state before discharging industrial stormwater. The permit requires that industrial facilities install and maintain controls to prevent or minimize the pollutants in runoff from their sites.

To view a copy of the settlement and provide public comment, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/az/precision-marine-llc-mesa-arizona-proposed-settlement-clean-water-act-class-i-administrative

For more information on stormwater permits under the Clean Water Act, visit www.epa.gov/npdes/npdes-stormwater-program.

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.



###