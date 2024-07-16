EPA requires Safe Drinking Water Act compliance at Nooksack water systems

July 17, 2024

SEATTLE – Today, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced an agreement with the Nooksack Tribe to bring their six water systems into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The legal agreements – known as Administrative Orders on Consent – affect the following facilities, which serve approximately 1,300 people:

5 Cedars Community Water System

Rutsatz Road Community Water System

Sulwhanon Community Water System

Whispering Cedars Community Water System

Nooksack River Casino Water System

Northwood Casino Water System

These systems are owned and operated by the Nooksack Tribe located in and around the Nooksack Reservation, in Deming, Washington. The Orders establish a detailed list of requirements, including a schedule to correct several long-standing violations; obligation to file an annual Consumer Confidence Report; and designation of a Project Coordinator to oversee implementation.

“With these orders, the Nooksack Tribe is making a significant commitment to improving multiple water systems that these communities depend on for daily use,” said EPA Region 10 Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director Ed Kowalski. “Drinking water system owners and operators must monitor their systems, act when needed and keep the public informed.”

Background

EPA works collaboratively with Tribal governments, Tribal utilities and Tribal members to implement the Safe Drinking Water Act.