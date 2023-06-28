EPA Resolves Clean Air Act Violations with Didion Ethanol LLC Facility in Cambria, Wisconsin

June 28, 2023

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Didion Ethanol LLC for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act in Cambria, Wisconsin.

EPA alleged Didion’s ethanol production facility violated its 2014 and 2018 permits by failing to consistently direct all emissions from the fermentation process to the ethanol recovery system and failing to develop a sufficient malfunction prevention and abatement plan. EPA also alleged that the facility failed to operate its flare with no visible emissions and complete required pump monitoring.

Didion will pay a civil penalty of $170,000 and agreed to:

Conduct monthly or quarterly monitoring.

Install equipment to continuously detect and prevent excess emissions from the fermentation process.

Implement visual emission monitoring at the flare.

Improve recordkeeping, inspection and corrective action throughout the facility.

Update and submit a modified malfunction prevention and abatement plan.

Submit a permit application to the state to make requirements from this settlement last beyond the end of the order.

EPA estimates Didion will be in compliance within a year.

To learn more about the Clean Air Act, click here