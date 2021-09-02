EPA Responds to Damage from Storm Remnants of Hurricane Ida in New Jersey and New York

September 2, 2021

NEW YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 2 Office continues to coordinate closely with federal, state and local partners as the Agency responds to the impact of remnants of Hurricane Ida. EPA is supporting New Jersey and New York and is focused on environmental impacts and potential threats to human health caused by the storm, as well as the safety of those in the affected areas.

EPA’s Emergency Operations Center in Washington, D.C. is active and working with FEMA to facilitate efficient interaction with local governments and other federal agencies. EPA Region 2 has begun assessing Superfund sites, oil sites, and chemical facilities in New Jersey and New York as part of our immediate response.

In New Jersey, preliminary assessments of the American Cyanamid Superfund site in Bridgewater, shows significant and wide-spread flooding of the site. Due to its proximity to the Raritan River, this site is known to flood and as a result has a flood management and response plan previously approved by EPA, which has been activated. The plan includes testing and treatment of floodwaters trapped on site, if necessary, prior to discharge. The on-site water treatment plant is operational, and floodwaters can be safely released through floodgates after sampling has taken place. Disposal areas (known as Impoundments) on-site are being monitored by personnel at the site. EPA will ensue that all appropriate response measures are implemented as needed.

EPA is in regular, ongoing communication with our federal, state, tribal, and local partners and the Agency is participating in daily Hurricane Taskforce calls to discuss storm response activities and resource availability. EPA is committed to deploying resources at our disposal to help communities affected by the storm.

Tips to Stay Safe

ALWAYS CALL 911 if you are in immediate danger and need emergency help.

Communities can report oil, chemical or hazardous substance spills or discharge by calling the EPA National Response Center at 800-424-8802.

Avoid exposure to mold and bacteria. Mold and bacteria growth after flood waters recede can be hazardous to your health.

Never use a portable generator inside homes, garages, crawlspaces, sheds or similar areas. Deadly levels of carbon monoxide (CO) can quickly build up in these areas and can linger for hours, even after the generator has shut off. Find more information on EPA’s Emergencies and Indoor Air Quality page .

Avoid contact with building debris. Debris from damaged homes and buildings can contain hazardous substances, especially in older buildings. Elevated concentrations of airborne asbestos can occur if asbestos-containing materials present in the home are disturbed.

EPA has important resources available online in English and Spanish about floodwaters, hazardous debris, household hazardous waste, and other hurricane impacts.

