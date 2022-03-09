EPA to Review Cleanups at 39 Southeast Superfund Sites this Year

March 9, 2022

ATLANTA (March 9, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that comprehensive reviews will be conducted of completed cleanup work at 39 National Priority List (NPL) Superfund sites in the Southeast.

The sites, located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, will undergo a legally required Five-Year Review to ensure that previous remediation efforts at the sites continue to protect public health and the environment.

"Five-Year Reviews are an integral part of the site remediation process because they help make sure remedies are still protective," said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackmon. "The Southeast Region will benefit tremendously from the full restoration of Superfund sites, which can become valuable parts of the community landscape."

The Superfund Sites where EPA will conduct Five-Year Reviews in 2022 are listed below. The web links provide detailed information on site status as well as past assessment and cleanup activity. Once the Five-Year Review is complete, its findings will be posted in a final report at https://www.epa.gov/superfund/search-superfund-five-year-reviews.

Alabama

T.H. Agriculture & Nutrition Co. (Montgomery Plant)

www.epa.gov/superfund/t-h-agriculture

Florida

Escambia Wood – Pensacola www.epa.gov/superfund/escambia-wood-pensacola

ITT-Thompson Industries, Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/itt-thompson-industries

Landia Chemical Company www.epa.gov/superfund/landia-chemical-company

MRI Corp (Tampa) www.epa.gov/superfund/mri-corp-tampa

Pepper Steel & Alloys, Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/pepper-steel-and

Sapp Battery Salvage www.epa.gov/superfund/sapp-battery-salvage

Trans Circuits, Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/trans-circuits-inc

JJ Seifert Machine www.epa.gov/superfund/jj-seifert-machine

Georgia

Marzone inc./Chevron Chemical Co. www.epa.gov/superfund/marzone-inc-chevron

Mathis Brothers Landfill (South Marble Top Road) www.epa.gov/superfund/mathis-brothers-landfill

Brunswick Wood Preserving www.epa.gov/superfund/brunswick-wood-preserving

Camilla Wood Preserving Company www.epa.gov/superfund/camilla-wood-preserving

Kentucky

Maxey Flats Nuclear Disposal www.epa.gov/superfund/maxey-flats-nuclear

Newport Dump www.epa.gov/superfund/newport-dump

Fort Hartford Coal Co. Stone Quarry www.epa.gov/superfund/fort-hartford-coal

Mississippi

American Creosote Works Inc. (Louisville) www.epa.gov/superfund/american-creosote-works-inc

Davis Timber Company www.epa.gov/superfund/davis-timber

Picayune Wood Treating Site www.epa.gov/superfund/picayune-wood-treating

North Carolina

Chemtronics Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/chemtronics

Martin-Marietta, Sodyeco, Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/sodyeco

National Starch & Chemical Corp. www.epa.gov/superfund/national-starch

Potter’s Septic Tank Service Pits www.epa.gov/superfund/potters-septic-tank

Battery Tech (Duracell-Lexington) https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/CurSites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0402542

Blue Ridge Plating Company www.epa.gov/superfund/blue-ridge-plating

Bypass 601 Ground Water Contamination www.epa.gov/superfund/bypass-601-groundwater-contamination

Koppers Co., Inc. (Morrisville Plant) www.epa.gov/superfund/koppers-morrisville

Carolina Transformer Co. www.epa.gov/superfund/carolina-transformer

JFD Electronics/Channel Master www.epa.gov/superfund/jfd-electronics-channel-master

North Belmont PCE www.epa.gov/superfund/north-belmont-pce

South Carolina

Lexington County Landfill Area www.epa.gov/superfund/lexington-county-landfill

Palmetto Wood Preserving www.epa.gov/superfund/palmetto-wood-preserving

Tennessee

Copper Basin Mining District www.epa.gov/superfund/copper-basin-mining

Lewisburg Dump www.epa.gov/superfund/lewisburg-dump

Arlington Blending & Packaging www.epa.gov/superfund/arlington-blending

Illinois Central Railroad Company’s Johnston Yard Superfund Site www.epa.gov/superfund/illinois-central-railroad

Smalley-Piper www.epa.gov/superfund/smalley-piper



Federal Facilities

Savannah River Site (USDOE) www.epa.gov/superfund/savannah-river-site

Oak Ridge Reservation (USDOE) www.epa.gov/superfund/oak-ridge-reservation



Background

Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, where the remedy has been constructed, EPA continues to ensure it remains protective by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. These reviews identify issues (if any) that may affect the protectiveness of the completed remedy and, if necessary, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.

There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are more than 280 Superfund sites across the Southeast.

More information:

EPA's Superfund program: https://www.epa.gov/superfund