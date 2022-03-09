EPA to Review Cleanups at 39 Southeast Superfund Sites this Year
ATLANTA (March 9, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that comprehensive reviews will be conducted of completed cleanup work at 39 National Priority List (NPL) Superfund sites in the Southeast.
The sites, located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, will undergo a legally required Five-Year Review to ensure that previous remediation efforts at the sites continue to protect public health and the environment.
"Five-Year Reviews are an integral part of the site remediation process because they help make sure remedies are still protective," said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackmon. "The Southeast Region will benefit tremendously from the full restoration of Superfund sites, which can become valuable parts of the community landscape."
The Superfund Sites where EPA will conduct Five-Year Reviews in 2022 are listed below. The web links provide detailed information on site status as well as past assessment and cleanup activity. Once the Five-Year Review is complete, its findings will be posted in a final report at https://www.epa.gov/superfund/search-superfund-five-year-reviews.
Alabama
T.H. Agriculture & Nutrition Co. (Montgomery Plant)
www.epa.gov/superfund/t-h-agriculture
Florida
Escambia Wood – Pensacola www.epa.gov/superfund/escambia-wood-pensacola
ITT-Thompson Industries, Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/itt-thompson-industries
Landia Chemical Company www.epa.gov/superfund/landia-chemical-company
MRI Corp (Tampa) www.epa.gov/superfund/mri-corp-tampa
Pepper Steel & Alloys, Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/pepper-steel-and
Sapp Battery Salvage www.epa.gov/superfund/sapp-battery-salvage
Trans Circuits, Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/trans-circuits-inc
JJ Seifert Machine www.epa.gov/superfund/jj-seifert-machine
Georgia
Marzone inc./Chevron Chemical Co. www.epa.gov/superfund/marzone-inc-chevron
Mathis Brothers Landfill (South Marble Top Road) www.epa.gov/superfund/mathis-brothers-landfill
Brunswick Wood Preserving www.epa.gov/superfund/brunswick-wood-preserving
Camilla Wood Preserving Company www.epa.gov/superfund/camilla-wood-preserving
Kentucky
Maxey Flats Nuclear Disposal www.epa.gov/superfund/maxey-flats-nuclear
Newport Dump www.epa.gov/superfund/newport-dump
Fort Hartford Coal Co. Stone Quarry www.epa.gov/superfund/fort-hartford-coal
Mississippi
American Creosote Works Inc. (Louisville) www.epa.gov/superfund/american-creosote-works-inc
Davis Timber Company www.epa.gov/superfund/davis-timber
Picayune Wood Treating Site www.epa.gov/superfund/picayune-wood-treating
North Carolina
Chemtronics Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/chemtronics
Martin-Marietta, Sodyeco, Inc. www.epa.gov/superfund/sodyeco
National Starch & Chemical Corp. www.epa.gov/superfund/national-starch
Potter’s Septic Tank Service Pits www.epa.gov/superfund/potters-septic-tank
Battery Tech (Duracell-Lexington) https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/CurSites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0402542
Blue Ridge Plating Company www.epa.gov/superfund/blue-ridge-plating
Bypass 601 Ground Water Contamination www.epa.gov/superfund/bypass-601-groundwater-contamination
Koppers Co., Inc. (Morrisville Plant) www.epa.gov/superfund/koppers-morrisville
Carolina Transformer Co. www.epa.gov/superfund/carolina-transformer
JFD Electronics/Channel Master www.epa.gov/superfund/jfd-electronics-channel-master
North Belmont PCE www.epa.gov/superfund/north-belmont-pce
South Carolina
Lexington County Landfill Area www.epa.gov/superfund/lexington-county-landfill
Palmetto Wood Preserving www.epa.gov/superfund/palmetto-wood-preserving
Tennessee
Copper Basin Mining District www.epa.gov/superfund/copper-basin-mining
Lewisburg Dump www.epa.gov/superfund/lewisburg-dump
Arlington Blending & Packaging www.epa.gov/superfund/arlington-blending
Illinois Central Railroad Company’s Johnston Yard Superfund Site www.epa.gov/superfund/illinois-central-railroad
Smalley-Piper www.epa.gov/superfund/smalley-piper
Federal Facilities
Savannah River Site (USDOE) www.epa.gov/superfund/savannah-river-site
Oak Ridge Reservation (USDOE) www.epa.gov/superfund/oak-ridge-reservation
Background
Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA's primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, where the remedy has been constructed, EPA continues to ensure it remains protective by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. These reviews identify issues (if any) that may affect the protectiveness of the completed remedy and, if necessary, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.
There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.
The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are more than 280 Superfund sites across the Southeast.
More information:
EPA's Superfund program: https://www.epa.gov/superfund