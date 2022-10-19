EPA to Review Cleanups at 45 Southeast Superfund Sites

October 19, 2022

ATLANTA (Oct. 19, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that comprehensive reviews will be conducted of completed cleanup work at 45 National Priority List (NPL) Superfund sites in the Southeast.

The sites, located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, will undergo a legally required Five-Year Review to ensure that previous remediation efforts at the sites continue to protect public health and the environment.

"The Southeast Region will benefit tremendously from the full restoration of Superfund sites, which can become valuable parts of the community landscape," said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackmon. “The Five-Year Review evaluations ensure that remedies put in place to protect public health remain effective over time.”

The Superfund Sites where EPA will conduct Five-Year Reviews in 2022 are listed below. The web links provide detailed information on site status as well as past assessment and cleanup activity. Once the Five-Year Review is complete, its findings will be posted in a final report at https://www.epa.gov/superfund/search-superfund-five-year-reviews.

Alabama

Alabama Army Ammunition Plant https://www.epa.gov/superfund/alabama-army-ammunition-plant

Alabama Plating Company, Inc. https://www.epa.gov/superfund/alabama-plating-co

Mowbray Engineering Co. https://www.epa.gov/superfund/mowbray-engineering

US NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

US Army/NASA Redstone Arsenal https://www.epa.gov/superfund/redstone-aresenal

Florida

ALARIC Area GW Plume https://www.epa.gov/superfund/alaric-area-groundwater-plume

Beulah Landfill https://www.epa.gov/superfund/beulah-landfill

Chevron Chemical Co. (Ortho Division) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/chevron-chemical-company

Florida Petroleum Reprocessors https://www.epa.gov/superfund/florida-petroleum-reprocessors

Miami Drum Services https://www.epa.gov/superfund/miami-drum-services

Pensacola Naval Air Station https://www.epa.gov/superfund/naval-air-station-pensacola

Raleigh Street Dump https://www.epa.gov/superfund/raleigh-street-dump

Taylor Road Landfill https://www.epa.gov/superfund/taylor-road-landfill

Tower Chemical Co. https://www.epa.gov/superfund/tower-chemical-company

Georgia

Alternate Energy Resources Inc. https://www.epa.gov/superfund/alternate-energy-resources

Peach Orchard & Nutrition Co. Rd PCE Groundwater Plume Site https://www.epa.gov/superfund/peach-orchard-road-pce-plume

Powersville Site https://www.epa.gov/superfund/powersville-site

T.H. Agriculture & Nutrition Co (Albany Plant) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/t-h-agriculture

Kentucky

A.L. Taylor (Valley of the Drums) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/al-taylor-valley-of-drums

Brantley Landfill https://www.epa.gov/superfund/brantley-landfill

Distler Brickyard https://www.epa.gov/superfund/distler-brickyard

Distler Farm https://www.epa.gov/superfund/distler-farm

Lee’s Lane Landfill https://www.epa.gov/superfund/lee-lane-landfill

National Electric Coil Co./Cooper Industries https://www.epa.gov/superfund/national-electric-coil-cooper-industries

Tri City Disposal Co. https://www.epa.gov/superfund/tri-city-disposal

North Carolina

ABC One Hour Cleaners https://www.epa.gov/superfund/abc-one-hour-cleaners

Aberdeen Pesticide Dumps https://www.epa.gov/superfund/aberdeen-contaminated-groundwater

Benfield Industries, Inc. https://www.epa.gov/superfund/benfield-industries

Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station https://www.epa.gov/superfund/cherry-point-marine-corps

CTS of Ashville, Inc. https://www.epa.gov/superfund/cts-millsgap

GEIGY Chemical Corp (Aberdeen Plant) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/ciba-geigy-corporation

Gurley Pesticide Burial https://www.epa.gov/superfund/gurley-pesticide-burial

North Carolina State University (Lot 86, Farm Unit #1) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/north-carolina-state-university

Sigmon’s Septic Tank Service https://www.epa.gov/superfund/sigmon-septic-tank

South Carolina

Admiral Home Appliances https://www.epa.gov/superfund/admiral-home-appliances

Beaunit Corp (Circular Knit & Dyeing Plant) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/beaunit

Carolawn Inc. https://www.epa.gov/superfund/carolawn

Elmore Waste Disposal https://www.epa.gov/superfund/elmore-waste-disposal

International Minerals and Chemicals (IMC) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/imc

Kalama Specialty Chemicals https://www.epa.gov/superfund/kalama-specialty-chemicals

Koppers Company, Inc. (Charleston Plant) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/koppers-charleston-plant

Savannah River Site (USDOE) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/savannah-river-site

SCRDI Bluff Road https://www.epa.gov/superfund/scrdi-dixiana

Tennessee

Mallory Capacitor Co. https://www.epa.gov/superfund/mallory-capacitor

Memphis Defense Depot (DLA) https://www.epa.gov/superfund/memphis-defense-depot



Background

Throughout the process of designing and constructing a cleanup at a hazardous waste site, EPA’s primary goal is to make sure the remedy will be protective of public health and the environment. At many sites, where the remedy has been constructed, EPA continues to ensure it remains protective by requiring reviews of cleanups every five years. It is important for EPA to regularly check on these sites to ensure the remedy is working properly. These reviews identify issues (if any) that may affect the protectiveness of the completed remedy and, if necessary, recommend action(s) necessary to address them.

There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment at sites and conducting post cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure the remedy is protective of public health and the environment and any redevelopment will uphold the protectiveness of the remedy into the future.

The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use. In total, there are more than 280 Superfund sites across the Southeast.

