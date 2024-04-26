EPA salutes citizen scientists' water quality monitoring of the Merrimack

April 29, 2024

BOSTON (April 29, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) joined safe water guardians along the banks of the Merrimack River to acknowledge their water quality protection efforts and share results of water sampling data collected by so many. Those who participated in the routine monthly water testing today included scientists, stewards, and students from Lawrence High School.

"Without good science, how can we protect human health and the environment? It's an extraordinary effort to collect water samples, take field measurements, and get the samples to EPA's North Chelmsford laboratory within six hours for accurate analysis, all under strict quality assurance protocols every month," said EPA Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "The collaborative efforts of all the volunteers and the Merrimack River Watershed Council are invaluable."

"We can't manage what we don't measure, and we can't treat what we don't know. That's why this citizen science water sampling effort will unlock the knowledge necessary to help safeguard the Merrimack River for decades to come. I thank all the volunteers, from students to stewards, for helping make Massachusetts a cleaner, healthier place," said Senator Ed Markey.

Merrimack River Watershed Council Executive Director Curt Rogers underscored the importance of their partnership with EPA, "We simply could not do our intensive water monitoring program without EPA's robust collaboration – from assisting in drafting the sampling protocols to running the lab analysis throughout the year. This sampling program identifies areas of high concern for pathogens, such as E. coli and Enterococcus, which gives us a better understanding of the impacts on recreation and wildlife."

The Merrimack River and its watershed is one of New England's iconic waterways. The watershed is a recreational resource for nearly 200 communities and 2.6 million people and is the primary drinking water source for about 550,000 people in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The vast two-state watershed covers 5,010 square miles and is home to a variety of sensitive species and habitats.

EPA created an interactive StoryMap that highlights maps and important themes such as flooding risk, water quality risks from developed land, and a new section on water quality monitoring resources for the Merrimack River Watershed.

EPA and partners have been working to improve the ease with which organizations large and small can store their water quality monitoring data in the Water Quality Portal by submitting data to EPA's Water Quality Exchange (WQX). Once there, data become accessible to scientists, government policy makers, and the public in a permanent archive. From the Portal, data can be integrated into a variety of viewers, data analytical tools, portals, and data assessment products.

For more information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/merrimackriver/water-quality-monitoring-resources-merrimack-river.