EPA Seeks Community Input on Proposed Cleanup Plan for Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund Site in Niagara County, NY

July 19, 2024

NEW YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is inviting the public to comment on its proposed cleanup plan to address contaminated creek sediment and floodplain soil along a portion of the Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund site in Niagara County, New York. The 30-day public comment period runs from July 19 to August 19, 2024. EPA will host a public meeting at Newfane Townhall located at 2737 Main Street, Newfane, New York on August 1, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the cleanup plan.

“EPA’s proposed cleanup for this portion of the creek is to remove and dispose the contaminated sediment and floodplain soil that threaten human health as well as fish and wildlife,” said Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “We encourage the public to join our meeting, ask questions and share their views on the proposed plan.”

Under the proposed cleanup plan and with EPA oversight, contractors would remove and dispose of contaminated sediment, replace clean fill and monitor sediment, surface water and fish tissue long term. The plan recommends that contractors remove and properly disposed of floodplain soil that is contaminated with lead and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) within a specific 11-acre area. By targeting these specific areas, the EPA can accelerate the cleanup by removing some known sources of contamination while continuing to evaluate the downstream segment of the creek. EPA will propose further cleanup for the areas of the creek not covered by this proposed plan.

Eighteen Mile Creek has a long history of industrial use dating back to the 19th century when it was used to produce hydropower. The main channel of the creek originates just south of the New York State Barge Canal and flows north for about 15 miles until it discharges to Lake Ontario in Olcott, New York. The Eighteen Mile Creek watershed includes the two main tributaries: East Branch of Eighteen Mile Creek and Gulf Creek.

EPA added the Eighteen Mile Creek site to the National Priorities List in 2012 and is cleaning up the site in several phases, or Operable Units (OUs). OU1 addressed residential soil contamination and structural hazards posed by buildings at the former Flintkote Plant property. OU2 focuses on soil cleanup at nearby commercial properties acting as sources of contamination to the Creek Corridor and sediment within the Creek Corridor. The current proposal relates to OU3 and will address contaminated sediment and the contaminated creek floodplain soil, extending roughly 5.3 miles downstream from Harwood Street. OU4 is dedicated to resolving lead contamination in residential soil near the former Flintkote Plant property. Cleanup actions for OU1, OU2, and OU4 are underway, with construction set for Summer 2024, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Written comments on the proposed plan may be submitted to Christopher O’Leary, Remedial Project Manager, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 290 Broadway – 19th Floor, New York, NY 10007 or via email: OLeary.Christopher@epa.gov.

For additional background and to see the proposed cleanup plan, visit the Eighteen Mile Creek Superfund site profile page.

24-055