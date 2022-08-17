EPA Seeks Input on Proposed Amendments to the New Source Performance Standards for Greenhouse Gas Emissions from New, Modified, and Reconstructed Stationary Sources: Electric Generating Units

August 17, 2022

WASHINGTON (August 15, 2022) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting small businesses, governments, and not-for-profit organizations to participate as Small Entity Representatives (SERs) for a potential Small Business Advocacy Review (SBAR) Panel. This Panel will focus on the agency’s development of a rule that proposes to revise the new source performance standards (NSPS) for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from new, modified, and reconstructed electric generating units (EGUs) under Clean Air Act (CAA) section 111(b). On October 23, 2015, EPA finalized performance standards for emissions of carbon pollution from these sources (40 CFR part 60, subpart TTTT). The 2015 rule (i.e., the GHG NSPS for EGUs) determined that the best system of emission reduction (BSER) for natural gas-fired stationary combustion turbines that operate as base load EGUs was efficient generation based on the use of combined cycle technology, and the BSER for non-base load and multifuel-fired combustion turbine EGUs was the use of clean fuels. EPA’s review of the GHG NSPS for combustion turbine EGUs includes all aspects of the 2015 rule, including performance standards for new base load and non-base load combustion turbine EGUs.

The Panel will include federal representatives from the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and EPA. The Panel members ask a selected group of SERs to provide advice and recommendations on behalf of their company, government, or organization to inform the Panel members about the potential impacts of the proposed rule on small entities.

EPA seeks self-nominations directly from the small entities that may be subject to the rule requirements. Other representatives, such as trade associations that exclusively or at least primarily represent potentially regulated small entities, may also serve as SERs.

Self-nominations may be submitted through the link below and must be received by August 29, 2022.

