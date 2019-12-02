News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

EPA Seeks Nominations for Environmental Financial Advisory Board

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (December 2, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking nominations of candidates for the Environmental Financial Advisory Board (EFAB). Nominations are due no later than Jan. 6, 2020.

The EFAB is a chartered federal advisory committee that provides ideas and advice to the EPA administrator and regional and program offices on innovative ways to lower the costs of, and increase investments in, environmental and public health protection.

Recent work by the board includes examining financial solutions for stormwater infrastructure improvements, strategies to encourage domestic recycling programs and funding solutions for small community or remote wastewater systems improvements.

The agency is seeking nominations across all workforce sectors (local, state and tribal government; business and industry; and nonprofit organizations) and geographic regions. Nominees should demonstrate experience in environmental finance and/or reducing the cost of financing environmental protection in various environmental media (water, land and air).

The type of experience and expertise sought for the board includes, but is not limited to, the following areas: brownfields, commercial banking, energy efficiency, environmental and financial resiliency, infrastructure financing, insurance markets, local utility management and finance, public-public and public-private partnerships, regulators, resource conservation, sustainable community partnerships, and drinking water and wastewater utility financial management.

The board meets in-person two times each calendar year (two days per meeting) at different locations within the continental United States. In addition to the bi-annual meetings, teleconference meetings may be held during the year. Board members typically contribute approximately five to eight hours per month to the activities of the board. Members serve on EFAB without compensation; however, EFAB members may receive travel and per diem allowances where appropriate and in accordance with Federal Travel Regulations.

Any interested person or organization may nominate qualified persons to be considered for appointment to the EFAB. Individuals may self-nominate. Further details of information to be included in a nomination are provided in a November 19, 2019 Federal Register Notice (18 FR 63874). Nominations should be submitted via email to sanzone.stephanie@epa.gov.

For more information on information to be included in a nomination, visit: https://www.epa.gov/waterfinancecenter/efab#candidate

To learn more about the EFAB, visit: https://www.epa.gov/waterfinancecenter/efab