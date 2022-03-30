EPA Seeks Nominations for the Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee

March 30, 2022

Contact Information EPA Press Office ( press@epa.gov

WASHINGTON (March 30, 2022) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing a solicitation for nominations to serve on its Farm, Ranch, and Rural Communities Federal Advisory Committee (FRRCC). Established in 2008, the FRRCC provides independent policy advice, information, and recommendations to EPA’s Administrator on a range of environmental issues and policies that are of importance to agriculture and rural communities.

“The FRRCC provides a venue for agricultural stakeholders to provide meaningful feedback to EPA regarding a range of policies and programs,” said Rod Snyder, Senior Agriculture Advisor to the Administrator. “This is especially important as the Agency considers how to best support and partner with farmers, ranchers, and rural communities to address the climate crisis.”

The FRRCC was recently rechartered for a two-year period, and Administrator Michael S. Regan has issued a new charge for the committee to focus on advancing climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies for U.S. agriculture. America’s farmers and ranchers and workers find themselves on the front lines of the climate crisis, facing increasing impacts from extreme weather events like severe storms, widespread flooding, prolonged drought, and more frequent wildfires. The advice and recommendations from the rechartered FRRCC will help EPA to support farmers and ranchers in their efforts to reduce emissions and accelerate a more resilient food and agriculture system.

To build a broad and balanced representation of perspectives for the FRRCC, members will be selected from a variety of relevant sectors. Members may represent farmers, ranchers, and rural communities; allied industries, including farm groups, rural suppliers, marketers, and processors; academia and researchers; state, local, and tribal government; and nongovernmental organizations. EPA values and welcomes opportunities to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility on its federal advisory committees.

To be considered for an appointment to the FRRCC, nominations should be submitted to FRRCC@epa.gov by May 16, 2022 with the subject line “FRRCC Membership 2022.” Nominations should include a résumé or curriculum vitae and a statement of interest. Letters of support and recommendation will be accepted but are not mandatory.

In addition, Administrator Regan has issued a formal response today to the most recent set of FRRCC recommendations regarding food loss and waste, water policy, and pesticide policy, which were published in December 2021. This communication includes clear examples of how EPA is taking action to respond to priorities identified by the committee.

Learn more about the FRRCC nomination process by clicking here.

For more information about the FRRCC, please click here.