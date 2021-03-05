News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Seeks Nominations for Local Government Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON (March 5, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing a solicitation for nominations to serve on its Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC), which advises the EPA on critical environmental issues impacting local governments. The agency is also accepting nominations for LGAC’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS).

“Local and state partnerships are vital to EPA’s mission of promoting and protecting public health and the environment,” said Deputy Associate Administrator for Intergovernmental Relations Casey Katims. “The Biden-Harris administration has laid out an ambitious agenda to tackle the climate crisis, prioritize environmental justice and create clean energy jobs. Seeking input and collaboration from communities across the country is an essential part of achieving these goals.”

Members of the LGAC and SCAS will provide advice and recommendations on a broad range of issues, including: ensuring access to clean air and water; reducing greenhouse gas emissions; advancing environmental justice; bolstering resilience to the impacts of climate change; and limiting exposure to dangerous chemicals and pesticides.

Candidates must be current elected or appointed officials representing local, state, tribal or territorial governments. EPA expressly values diversity, equity, and inclusion, and encourages the nominations of individuals from diverse backgrounds, so that the LGAC and SCAS look like America and reflect the country’s rich diversity.

To be considered for 2021 appointments, nominations should be submitted by April 16, 2021.

Learn more about the nomination process here https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/03/05/2021-04624/local-government-advisory-committee-and-small-communities-advisory-subcommittee-request-for

Background

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the Local Government Advisory Committee provides independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator on a broad range of issues affecting local governments. The Small Community Advisory Subcommittee was established by EPA in 1996 to advise the Administrator on environmental issues of concern to the residents of smaller communities.

For more information about the LGAC, please visit https://www.epa.gov/ocir/local-government-advisory-committee-lgac.

For more information about the SCAS, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/ocir/small-community-advisory-subcommittee-scas.

