EPA seeks public comment on proposed cleanup plan for Former GM Delco Plant 5 in Kokomo, Indiana

Comment period runs February 1 to March 17

Contact Information: Ben Weiss (weiss.benjamin@epa.gov) 312-353-9715

CHICAGO (February 3, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a 45-day public comment period on its proposed cleanup plan for the Former GM Delco Plant 5, located at 1723 N. Washington St. in Kokomo. High concentrations of trichloroethene (TCE), a volatile organic compound, have been found in soil and underground water, or groundwater at the site, which was used by General Motors to assemble and test circuit boards from 1953 until the plant closed in 1991.

EPA’s proposed cleanup plan for the Former GM Delco Plant 5 includes stabilizing and solidifying contaminants in-place to make them less likely to be leached into the environment, a process known as in-situ solidification/stabilization. Monitoring of groundwater and institutional controls that will protect the proposed remedy and prevent human exposure by limiting land and resource use are also included in the proposed plan.

EPA has prepared a document to explain the proposed final cleanup plan. The public is asked to review and comment on this document. To view EPA’s proposed statement of basis:

Online: https://www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/kokomo-indiana.

Kokomo-Howard County Library – Main Branch, 220 North Union St., 765-557-3242.

EPA will review and consider all public comments before making a final decision regarding cleanup. Public comments are due by March 17, 2021. Comments may be submitted:

By website: https://www.epa.gov/publicnotices/forms/hazardous-waste-cleanup-former-gm-delco-plant-5-kokomo-indiana.

By fax: 312-697-2568.

By email: safakas.kirstin@epa.gov.

By mail: Kirstin Safakas, U.S. EPA Region 5, External Communications Office, 77 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604-3590.

To read the proposed plan or find out more information about the site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/kokomo-indiana.

