EPA Selects Educational Organizations to Receive Over $3.6 million to Support Environmental Projects Nationwide

July 8, 2024

WASHINGTON — Today, July 8, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of 38 organizations to receive over $3.6 million in funding for projects under the Environmental Education Grants Program.

“Advancing environmental education advances EPA’s mission because it better equips our communities with the information they need to protect public health today and in the future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This year’s environmental education grant recipients will work in underserved communities across the country to foster a deeper understanding of environmental challenges and inspire action towards sustainable solutions.”

The funding will range from $50,000 to $100,000, to organizations that provide environmental education activities and programs. This year’s grantees will conduct project activities in 28 states and the Republic of Palau, America Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam.

This year’s environmental education projects include:

Helping young people in New England grow into a new, inclusive generation of environmental justice problem-solvers through a series of linked experiences.

Using urban greening initiatives (e.g., tree planting, nature-based solutions, and urban gardening) to help address the impacts of climate change and air pollution in Camden, New Jersey, an environmental justice and overburdened community.

Transforming a state-of-the-art electric bus into a roving electric classroom that will bring immersive environmental education experiences to 21 Title I elementary schools in Henrico County, Virginia.

Recruiting educators in Tennessee, particularly from underserved communities, to participate in a year-long cohort focused on environmental education through the lens of addressing climate change resulting in cohort members including climate change education across the curriculum.

Educating 400 underserved youth in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin on the impacts of climate change in environmental justice communities, empowering them with indigenous knowledge to combat climate change, take action, and create local solutions.

Employing “m eaningful watershed experiences” to e mpower students, teachers, and community members in Houston, Texas, fostering watershed stewardship to design and implement nature-based solutions to flooding that aim to reduce storm water run-off and the associated pollutants from entering the water supply.

Engaging students from diverse backgrounds in Kansas and Missouri to come together, dialogue, and take action to address existing barriers to their involvement and interest in green careers.

Enhancing interest, opportunities, and involvement in green careers for 100 students in rural Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah through the creation of online career resources, statewide virtual youth green careers summits, school-based action projects, mentorship programs and more.

Braiding indigenous and western science through youth-led community action in the Republic of Palau to address contamination left behind from World War II.

Establishing a K-12 classroom and outdoor learning space on a peatland conservation parcel in Homer, Alaska, where school visits and field trips will enable students to directly engage with local peatlands, construct native plant gardens, and more.

The following organizations have been selected to receive this year’s Environmental Education Grants:

CASA, Inc. (CASA de Maryland)

Colorado Alliance for Environmental Education

Desert Research Institute

Ecology Project International

Explora Science Center & Childrens Museum of Albuquerque

Galveston Bay Foundation

Henrico County Public Schools

Hitchcock Center for the Environment

Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group

Hubbard County Solid Waste Conservation District

Industry Initiatives for Science and Math Education (Ignited)

Ipswich River Watershed Association

Ivy Academy

Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education

Learning Endeavors

Louisiana Environmental Action Network

Massachusetts Audubon Society

Minnesota State University - Mankato

Mississippi State University

Missouri River Bird Observatory

National Wildlife Federation (Atlanta)

National Wildlife Federation (Houston)

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee

New Haven Ecological Project

New York Sun Works

Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association

Openlands

Protect Our Water Jackson Hole

Rowan University

Sierra Streams Institute

Takshanuk Watershed Council

The Living Classrooms Foundation

Trail Blazers

University of Alaska - Anchorage

University of Maine

Upper Iowa University

Women for a Healthy Environment

Youth Environmental Alliance

EPA anticipates providing funding for these projects once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate, or disseminate environmental education practices, methods, or techniques. For more information, visit EPA’s Environmental Education webpage.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants webpage. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.