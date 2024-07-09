EPA Selects Mississippi State University Extension to receive $100,000 in funding to support Environmental Education in Jackson and across Mississippi

July 9, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. (July 9, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of Mississippi State University Extension to receive $100,000 in funding to support Environmental Education in Jackson and across Mississippi. This selectee’s off-campus educational arm of Mississippi State University, the Extension provides current research and educational information to individuals in all 82 counties. This grant funding aims to increase public awareness of environmental issues and provide skills so participants can make informed decisions and take responsible actions toward the environment.

“Congratulations to our environmental education grant winners in the Southeast area,” said Acting Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. "Investing in environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues, in addition to providing participants in its programs the skills necessary to make informed decisions and take responsible actions.”

Mississippi State University Extension: Sparking stewardship through community-based watershed education and monitoring in Mississippi’s urban communities

The project will expand the Mississippi Water Stewards program to provide water resource education and outreach activities that will build stewardship in communities that need it most. This work aims to utilize a mini-grant program for community-based organizations to lead 1-year water monitoring and outreach programs to strategically expand MSWS in communities in Mississippi, with special emphasis on the Jackson metro area. This project focuses on educational and environmental priorities: community projects, environmental education capacity building, environmental justice, and ensuring clean and safe water.

EPA anticipates providing funding for this project once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit EPA’s Environmental Education webpage.

