EPA Selects National Wildlife Federation to receive $100,000 in funding to support Environmental Education in metro Atlanta

July 9, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (July 9, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of National Wildlife Federation to receive $100,000 in funding to support Environmental Education across in metro Atlanta. This project will engage 8 Title 1 schools, 240 underserved minority students, 20 teachers, and 30 community members in Georgia’s Greater Metro Atlanta region in climate education, climate resilience, and action.

“Congratulations to our environmental education grant winners in the Southeast area,” said Acting Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “Investing in environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues, as well as provide participants in its programs the skills necessary to make informed decisions and take responsible actions.”

This grant funding aims to increase public awareness of environmental issues and provide skills so participants can make informed decisions and take responsible actions toward the environment. The funding for the National Wildlife Federation is one of 38 grants nationwide announced by EPA.

“The National Wildlife Federation is deeply honored and grateful to the EPA for selecting Eco-Schools U.S. Atlanta as a grant winner, said Sarah Holt, Foundation Relation Officer National Wildlife Federation. “This recognition underscores our shared commitment to preserving our environment and wildlife via education. With this support, we will continue our vital work towards conservation and sustainability by creating the next generation of environmental stewards that will ensure a brighter future for generations to come.”

National Wildlife Federation: Eco-Schools U.S. Atlanta

The implementation of NWF’s Eco-Schools US (ESUS) “Action Cards” aligned to Georgia’s Science Standards of Excellence will address the lack of standardized and robust climate change education guidelines and knowledge of local climate change vulnerabilities. This project focuses on educational and environmental priorities: providing climate change, improving air quality and community projects.

EPA anticipates providing funding for this project once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit EPA’s Environmental Education webpage.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants webpage. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.

###