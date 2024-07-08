EPA Selects Openlands in Illinois to Receive $75,000 to Support Educational Projects

July 9, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-6703 Danielle Kaufman ( kaufman.danielle@epa.gov

CHICAGO (July 9, 2024) — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Openlands in Chicago, Illinois will receive a grant for $75,000 for environmental education projects.

“Advancing environmental education advances EPA’s mission because it better equips our communities with the information they need to protect public health today and in the future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This year’s environmental education grant recipients will work in underserved communities across the country to foster a deeper understanding of environmental challenges and inspire action towards sustainable solutions.”

“This grant will allow us to increase the number of learning opportunities we provide the teachers, as well as provide them with 1:1 coaching to implement what they learn. We are excited about the opportunities this grant provides to deepen our commitment to environmental education,” said Jessica Fong, Openlands’ Director of Education.

The EPA will support student-led environmental stewardship projects that aims to increase climate resiliency by planting trees to expand the urban canopy and educate the community surrounding each school.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in environmental education grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit EPA’s Environmental Education web page.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants web page. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.