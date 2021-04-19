News Releases from Region 01

EPA Selects UConn to Receive $1 Million in Funding to Deliver Training and Technical Assistance to Brownfield-Impacted Communities in New England

BOSTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the selection of six organizations nationwide to receive a total of $11 million in grants to provide training and technical assistance to communities across the country under the Technical Assistance to Brownfields (TAB) Program. The University of Connecticut will be receiving $1,000,000, over the course of five years, to support EPA's Region 1 in delivering training and technical assistance to brownfield-impacted communities throughout New England.

Much of the technical assistance will be provided to communities in underserved and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods – places where environmental cleanup and new jobs are most needed. This assistance is available to all stakeholders and comes at no cost to communities. It is an important part of the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to advance economic opportunities and address environmental justice issues in disadvantaged communities.

"EPA is excited to begin fostering this multi-year Brownfields partnership with UConn, a first-time TAB grant recipient," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "Brownfields revitalization and reuse is a priority for EPA and so important for these impacted communities' futures."

"This is great news for Connecticut, and it shows the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to environmental justice and creating economic opportunity in disadvantaged communities. Providing assistance to underserved municipalities will spur economic growth and development by acknowledging and correcting the mistakes of generations past," said U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Representative Joe Courtney.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to expand the successful paradigm of the Connecticut Brownfields Initiative and serve all communities across New England. We particularly look forward to our continuing partnership with the wonderful staff of the Brownfields Section in EPA Region 1 and are committed to promoting sustainability and equity in our communities," said Maria Chrysochoou, Department Head of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Connecticut.

The Brownfields TAB Program helps communities, states, tribes and others understand the human health and environmental risks associated with contaminated or potentially contaminated properties, and learn how to assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse them. For example, the training and research to be delivered by the selected TAB providers will assist communities in:

Identifying and prioritizing brownfields for redevelopment.

Determining the potential public health impact of brownfield sites.

Identifying appropriate funding/financing approaches.

Applying for and managing EPA brownfields grants.

Evaluating economic feasibility of reuse plans.

Interpreting technical brownfield reports, assessments, and plans.

Understanding and navigate regulatory requirements.

In addition to the University of Connecticut, the five other Brownfields TAB grant recipients are:

The New Jersey Institute of Technology – will provide assistance in EPA's Region 2.

The West Virginia University Research Corporation – will provide assistance in EPA's Region 3.

– will provide assistance in EPA's Region 3. The International City/County Management Association – will provide assistance in EPA's Region 4.

– will provide assistance in EPA's Region 4. The Kansas State University – will provide assistance in EPA's Regions 5 – 8. The university will also coordinate with the other selected recipients on nationally led efforts and tools.

will provide assistance in EPA's Regions 5 – 8. The university will also coordinate with the other selected recipients on nationally led efforts and tools. The Center for Creative Land Recycling – will provide assistance in EPA's Regions 9 and 10.

Background:

This Technical Assistance for Brownfields (TAB) grant is a competitive grant awarded every five years; providing up to $200,000 per year over the course of five years.

More information on the TAB program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/brownfields-technical-assistance

More information on EPA's Brownfields program: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/