EPA selects Virginia’s Friends of the Rappahannock for $100,000 Environmental Education grant, professional development for teachers

PHILADELPHIA (Aug. 27, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected Friends of the Rappahannock in Fredericksburg, Va., to receive a $100,000 Environmental Education grant to provide training for teachers. This non-profit was selected through a competitive process and is one of the four grantees this year in EPA’s Mid-Atlantic Region.

“EPA is glad to support professional development for teachers to experience ways to build environmental literacy,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “We need more teachers who can help students learn, both inside the classroom and outdoors, about environmental science and environmental issues.”

The training will focus on the importance, and challenges, of local watersheds and how to use a hands-on, region-based approach. Teachers will learn how to share this knowledge with their students and how to engage students in local problem-solving and stewardship activities. In addition, student projects have great potential to bring tangible restoration benefits to the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay.

Since 1992, EPA’s Environmental Education program seeks grant proposals from eligible applicants to support environmental education projects that promote environmental awareness and stewardship and help provide people with the skills to take responsible actions to protect the environment. This grant program provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate, and/or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques.

For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education