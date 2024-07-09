EPA Selects Youth Environmental Alliance to receive $100,000 in funding to support Environmental Education across Broward and Palm Beach Counties

July 9, 2024

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 USEPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (July 9, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the selection of Florida’s education organization Youth Environmental Alliance to receive $100,000 in funding to support Environmental Education across Broward and Palm Beach counties. The selectee provides immersive programs for youth, companies and communities that focus on natural sciences, sustainability, resilience and environmental stewardship.

“Congratulations to our environmental education grant winners in the Southeast area,” said Acting Region 4 Administrator Jeaneanne Gettle. “Investing in environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues, as well as provide participants in its programs the skills necessary to make informed decisions and take responsible actions.”

This grant funding aims to increase public awareness of environmental issues and provide skills so participants can make informed decisions and take responsible actions toward the environment. The funding for the Youth Environmental Alliance is one of 38 grants nationwide announced by EPA.

“We are so excited to get started with Project EEASY (Education and Engagement to Active Stewardship with YEA) food forest installations at 10 lucky schools, followed by ongoing lessons of how to use food forests for sustainable living,” said Kristen Hoss, Executive Director Youth Environmental Alliance. “We are looking forward to teaching hands-on science lessons followed by meaningful eco action in order to empower children to enact positive change in their lives and for the planet.”

Youth Environmental Alliance: Project EEASY-Education and Engagement to Active Stewardship with YEA.

Project EEASY is designed to follow an awareness to action model which educates participants in formal and non-formal settings. EEASY programs are designed and proven to increase student and public knowledge and awareness through experiments and simulations designed to utilize critical thinking in order to solve problems related to climate change, water quality and environmental injustice in order to make decisions. The educational components of the project are followed by engaging the participants in actions that teach them skills necessary to become stewards of their environment and empower them to protect themselves against some of the environmental injustices they face. This project focuses on educational and environmental priorities community projects: environmental justice, climate change, improving air quality, ensuring clean and safe water and cleaning up our communities by revitalizing and preventing contamination.

EPA anticipates providing funding for this project once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.7 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $95.1 million supporting more than 3,960 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information visit EPA’s Environmental Education webpage.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants webpage. This website will be updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.

