EPA Settlement Resolves Alleged Hazardous Waste Management Violations by Hingham, Mass. Company

September 15, 2022

BOSTON (Sept. 15, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has A recent settlement between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a power control system manufacturer in Hingham, Mass. means the facility is now performing the training and inspections necessary to comply with federal and state laws regulating the management of hazardous waste. The company has also agreed pay a penalty of $121,546 under the terms of the settlement.

In the action, EPA alleged that Siemens Industry, Inc., d/b/a Russelectric, a Siemens Business, a Delaware corporation, violated the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) as well as hazardous waste regulations established by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Specifically, the company failed to comply with requirements necessary to operate as a "large quantity generator" of hazardous waste, including initial and refresher training for employees, maintenance of a chemical release contingency plan, and performance of weekly inspections.



Without proper training, employees may not know how to handle hazardous waste safely and how to respond in an emergency, thereby increasing the likelihood of a release and worker exposure. Without an appropriate contingency plan, facility operators and staff may not know or be practiced in appropriate responses to an accident or other unforeseen circumstances. And without a robust inspection program, facilities are at greater risk of releasing hazardous waste and thereby endangering both human health and the environment.

As part of the settlement, Russelectric has confirmed that the facility is in compliance with state and federal hazardous waste management laws.

