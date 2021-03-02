News Releases from Region 05

EPA Settlement with Steel Dynamics, Inc. Will Reduce Air Pollution in Butler, Indiana

Company will upgrade air pollution controls at Butler facilities, pay $475,000 penalty

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO (March 2, 2021) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a settlement requiring Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) to upgrade air pollution control equipment to reduce air emissions at the company’s facilities in Butler, Indiana. The upgrade, which will cost $3 million, will help protect the environment and public health in the surrounding area by reducing particulate matter (PM) emissions. The company has also agreed to pay a $475,000 civil penalty, split evenly between the state of Indiana and United States government. These actions will resolve the alleged violations of the Clean Air Act.

EPA alleged that SDI was violating the Clean Air Act by failing to comply with its Title V permit. SDI owns and operates two steel facilities in Butler: Iron Dynamics Division and Flat Roll Division. During an inspection and record review, EPA identified multiple violations at each plant. These violations included a failure to capture all emissions from three ladle metallurgical stations and route them to a baghouse, as required by the company’s Title V operating permit. The failure to control these emissions resulted in excess emissions of PM. PM contains microscopic solids that are so small that they can be inhaled and can cause serious health problems.

EPA’s consent decree with SDI announced today resolves the alleged violations. Specifically, the consent decree requires SDI to upgrade the capture and control of emission from the ladle metallurgical stations by constructing and operating a new or expanded baghouse. This new or expanded baghouse will reduce PM emissions and protect public health.

For more information about the Clean Air Act: https://www.epa.gov/clean-air-act-overview

To search for environmental and compliance data about facilities: https://echo.epa.gov/