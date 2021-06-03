News Releases from Region 03

EPA settlement with WVA Manufacturing of Alloy, W.Va., ensures Clean Air Act compliance

Contact Information: US EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (June 3, 2021) – WVA Manufacturing LLC will pay a $182,350 penalty to settle alleged Clean Air Act violations at its primary-metals manufacturing facility in Alloy, West Virginia, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today.

The alleged violations are related to fugitive particulate matter emissions from several of the facility’s furnaces and other production activities. Scientific studies have shown these types of excess emissions can contribute to decreased lung function and increased respiratory symptoms, such as irritation of the airways, coughing or difficulty breathing.

The area surrounding the facility is considered to be in an area of potential environmental justice concern, and corrective actions in this settlement will help reduce negative health impacts in this area.

As part of the settlement, the company has certified that it is now in compliance with applicable Clean Air Act requirements.

For more information on Clean Air Act, visit: https://www.epa.gov/clean-air-act-overview.

For more information on environmental justice, visit: https://www.epa.gov/environmentaljustice.

