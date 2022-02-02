EPA Settlements Ensure that Three New England Companies Provide Public with Chemical Information

Companies operating in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island

February 2, 2022

Contact Information (617) 918-1017 David Deegan ( deegan.dave@epa.gov

BOSTON – Three companies operating in New England have reported publicly on their use of certain chemicals, creating a safer environment for the public, because of investigations and enforcement actions taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The companies are in Bristol, Conn., Norwood, Mass. and Providence, R.I.

Companies and facilities are required to report annually on their use of certain chemicals and substances under the federal Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA) Section 313. The reports are filed in EPCRA's Toxic Release Inventory (TRI) database, which is available to the public. Complying with EPCRA and TRI helps ensure that communities are informed about chemical usage that may affect public health and the environment.

"To inform the public and protect communities, EPA requires companies and organizations that manufacture, process, or otherwise use certain chemicals to report this information publicly every year. This reporting is an important part of ensuring that local communities have access to information about the presence of chemicals in their area," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro.

EPA alleged that CertainTeed LLC, in Norwood, Mass., owned by the French company Saint-Gobain, failed to timely file TRI reports for zinc compounds and chromium compounds for reporting years 2017, 2018, and 2019. Following EPA's notification about the alleged violations, CertainTeed LLC filed the required information. CertainTeed LLC has agreed to pay a settlement penalty of $104,572.

EPA alleged that Manchester Street, LLC, operating in Providence, R.I., failed to timely file TRI reports for ammonia for reporting years 2018 and 2019. Following EPA's notification about the alleged violations, Manchester Street, LLC filed the required information. Manchester Street, LLC has agreed to pay a settlement penalty of $11,707. Manchester Street, LLC's Rhode Island facility is located in an environmental justice area.

EPA alleged that Clean Harbors of Connecticut, Inc., operating in Bristol, Conn., failed to timely file TRI reports for zinc compounds and nitrate compounds manufactured at the company's Bristol waste treatment facility in calendar years 2017, 2018, and 2019. Following EPA's notification about the alleged violations, Clean Harbors of Connecticut, Inc. filed all six of its overdue reports. Clean Harbors of Connecticut, Inc. has agreed to pay a settlement penalty of $30,688.

Under federal TRI regulations, companies that use certain listed chemicals must report their chemical releases each year to EPA. This information serves as the basis for the Toxic Release Inventory, which is a collection of data that can be readily reviewed by communities, government, and industry. Because the information is available to the public, companies have an incentive to reduce harmful chemical use and improve their environmental performance. TRI reporting informs surrounding communities about a facility's toxic chemicals that could potentially harm public health and the environment.

All three companies quickly corrected their non-reporting when notified of their oversight and cooperated with EPA throughout the enforcement process.

More information:

Toxic Release Inventory: www.epa.gov/toxics-release-inventory-tri-program/learn-about-toxics-release-inventory

Reporting requirements for facilities: https://www.epa.gov/toxics-release-inventory-tri-program/reporting-tri-facilities