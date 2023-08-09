EPA Settlements with Renovation Companies Protect Public from Lead-Based Paint Health Hazards

August 10, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced settlements with three companies over claims of violations of federal law that protect the public from lead-based paint. The settlements address renovation, repair, and painting work performed by the companies – MCEC Inc., Kreative Paintworks, and ZPainters – at residential and commercial properties in the greater Los Angeles area.

"Exposure to lead-based paint can have serious health implications and remains a common source of lead poisoning in children, especially children under the age of six who are particularly vulnerable to lead," said EPA Pacific Southwest Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Director Amy Miller. "Holding companies accountable when they do not comply with lead-safe work practices and training requirements is a critical element of protecting public health."

EPA claims the firms violated numerous provisions of EPA’s Lead-Based Paint (LBP) Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule. Two of the three cases against the companies were initiated by tips and/or complaints submitted by the public to the EPA. As part of the settlements, MCEC Inc. agreed to pay a $16,692 civil penalty, Kreative Paintworks agreed to a $10,000 civil penalty, and ZPainters agreed to pay a civil penalty of $3,053.

The Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule requires, under federal law, that workers be certified and trained in the use of lead-safe work practices and that firms engaging in this type of work be EPA-certified. The Rule also requires the general contractor or the subcontractor have at least one person assigned to the project that has been properly trained in the management of LBP so they can train others and ensure LBP is properly managed or disposed of on-site. In addition, the Rule requires firms to maintain records of their compliance for at least three years from the time the renovation is completed.

Any renovation, repair, or painting project in a pre-1978 home or building can easily create dangerous lead dust, which is why the EPA requires projects that disturb lead-based paint in homes, childcare facilities, and preschools be performed by lead-safe certified contractors.

These enforcement actions demonstrate EPA’s commitment to address childhood lead exposure. Though harmful at any age, lead exposure is most dangerous to children below the age of six. Lead exposure can cause behavioral and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems and diminished IQ. Although the federal government banned consumer use of lead-containing paint in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.

Learn more about the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Program, Pacific Southwest Lead-Based Paint Tips & Complaints, and the Toxic Substances Control Act.



