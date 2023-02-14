EPA Settlements with Two California Firms Help Protect Residents From Lead-Based Paint Health Hazards

February 14, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it has finalized settlements with two California firms – Alward Construction of Danville and Future Vision Remodeling of Tarzana – related to allegations that each violated federal laws that protect the public from lead-based paint hazards. The settlements relate to the firms’ renovation, repair and painting work at residential properties in Northern California.

"Sadly, exposure to lead-based paint remains a common source of lead poisoning for children, risking damage to their brains, nervous systems, and development. That's why firms must adhere to federal public health requirements when performing renovation and repairs," said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. "These cases demonstrate that EPA will hold entities accountable when they do not comply with lead-safe work practices and training requirements."

Both firms paid penalties to resolve the claims of violations. Alward paid $18,000, and Future Vision Remodeling paid $25,009. Claims of violations against Alward took place at residential properties in Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco in 2017 and 2018. Citations included in the Future Vision Remodeling case occurred at residential properties in San Jose and San Leandro in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

In both cases, EPA claims that the firms violated numerous provisions of EPA’s Lead-Based Paint Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule, which requires workers to be certified and trained in the use of lead-safe work practices, and requires renovation, repair, and painting firms to be EPA-certified. The companies failed to obtain the required EPA certification before starting renovation work, failed to assign a certified renovator to supervise the jobs and failed to keep various records of the work that was performed. In addition, Alward was cited for not posting lead-based paint warning signs before renovations were performed, and Future Vision Remodeling was cited for failing to distribute lead-based paint pamphlets to the owners of the properties prior to beginning work.

These EPA enforcement actions reinforce EPA’s commitment to address childhood lead exposure. Though harmful at any age, lead exposure is most dangerous to children below the age of six. Lead exposure can cause behavioral and learning problems, slowed growth, hearing problems and diminished IQ. Although the federal government banned consumer use of lead-containing paint in 1978, it is still present in millions of older homes, sometimes under layers of new paint.

