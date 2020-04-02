News Releases from Region 10

EPA settles with Eastern Oregon fuel distributor for fuel storage violations

Contact Information: Mark MacIntyre (macintyre.mark@epa.gov) 206-553-7302

SEATTLE - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled with Triangle Oil, Inc., for violations of EPA’s Spill Prevention, Control, and Countermeasure (SPCC) requirements at its bulk fuel storage facility near John Day, Oregon. SPCC rules help protect our waters from discharges from facilities storing and handling petroleum fuels and other oils.

The Triangle Oil facility, with storage capacity of just over 75,000 gallons, is located within 400 feet of Canyon Creek and one mile from the John Day River, a Columbia River tributary. By signing the Consent Agreement and Final Order (CAFO), Triangle Oil, Inc., agrees to pay a $27,000 penalty.

SPCC rules help prevent oil discharges into navigable waters or adjoining shorelines. Preventing uncontrolled releases at bulk petroleum storage facilities reduces safety risks to workers, the community and the environment.

The CAFO resolves alleged violations that were documented during the 2015 inspection, including:

Uncontrolled and unmonitored site drainage.

Lack of adequate secondary containment for piping, transfer areas, bulk storage and other containers.

Inadequate tank integrity program.

Limited availability of required facility records covering inspection and personnel training records and documentation of buried piping inspection.

EPA’s SPCC program and rules are central to the Agency’s oil spill prevention operations.

# # #