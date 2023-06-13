EPA Settles with Renovation Company Servicing California Houses Over Claims of Toxic Substances Control Act Violations

June 13, 2023

Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with ResiPro LLC over claims of violations of the Toxic Substances Control Act. The company provides renovation services using local contractors at residential properties in California, among other states, and has agreed to a penalty of $101,443.

"It's critical that companies dealing in lead-based paint activities comply with the Renovation, Repair, and Painting Rule under federal law," said EPA Pacific Southwest Administrator Martha Guzman. "Holding companies accountable is a critical element of protecting public health, especially for children under the age of 6 who are particularly vulnerable to lead."

The Renovation, Repair, and Painting Rule requires that a general contractor or subcontractor have at least one person assigned to a project who has been properly trained in the management of lead-based paint so that they can properly train others and ensure that paint is properly managed or disposed of. In addition, firms are required to keep records of their compliance with the Rule for at least three years from the time a given renovation has been completed.

The claims of ResiPro’s violations apply to six properties throughout California and involve eight separate violations for failure to:

Provide property owners with EPA’s “Renovate Right” Pamphlet. Assign a Certified Renovator (CR) to each renovation. Keep records that a CR was assigned to the renovations. Keep records that a CR provided on-the-job training for the workers. Keep records that a CR performed work or directed workers. Keep records that a CR performed post-cleaning verification. Contain the work area to ensure that no dust or debris left the work area during renovations . Post signs warning the owners or the public about the presence and/or danger of lead-based paint.

Any renovation, repair, or painting project in a pre-1978 home or building can easily create dangerous lead dust. EPA requires that such projects that disturb lead-based paint in homes, childcare facilities, and preschools built before 1978 be performed by lead-safe certified contractors.

