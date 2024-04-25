EPA settles with Rhode Island corporation for hazardous waste violations

Electrical connector manufacturer agrees to pay penalties for alleged storage issues

April 25, 2024

BOSTON (April 25, 2024) – Interplex Engineered Products, a manufacturer of electrical conductors located in East Providence, Rhode Island, will pay a fine of $59,044 as part of a settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency relating to alleged violations of hazardous waste management laws. Under the settlement, the company has agreed to pay a penalty of $59,044 for seven alleged violations, and certified compliance for the facility with RCRA and state hazardous waste regulations.

"It is crucial that companies properly manage their hazardous wastes," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Improper management of these wastes can lead to releases of dangerous chemicals – in this case cyanide waste. Due to EPA's enforcement action, these storage violations are being rightfully addressed, and the company has agreed to correct its mistakes and practice compliance moving forward."

EPA alleged that Interplex Engineered Products, Inc. violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and federally-authorized Rhode Island hazardous waste management regulations, at its Rhode Island facility. The facility's wastewater treatment area had a hazardous waste storage area that contained 12, 55-gallon drums of cyanide waste. The drums were stored near a grated drainage trench in the floor. This drainage trench, which ran through various other parts of the wastewater treatment area, served to capture any spilled liquid material, and transport it to a sump. Other parts of the wastewater treatment area served by the trench were designated to store sulfuric acid and other acids.

If both sulfuric acid and cyanide waste were spilled and mixed in the trench or in the sump, the mixture could react and generate toxic and flammable vapors. The violations alleged by EPA include failure to minimize the possibility of fire, explosion, or unplanned release of hazardous waste; not maintaining adequate aisle space between waste containers; not conducting weekly inspections; not keeping waste containers closed, labelled, and dated; and not providing the contingency plan to local authorities.

Interplex is owned by Interplex Holdings, a multinational company headquartered in Singapore that manufactures electrical connectors for the auto, medical, and information/communication industries. The company generates numerous forms of waste at its East Providence facility, including hazardous waste. Specifically, Interplex generates cyanide waste through some of its activities at the facility as a job shop, providing molding, reel-to-reel plating, skiving, and assembly of electrical connectors.

