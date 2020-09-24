News Releases from Region 10

EPA Settles with Starbucks Corporation for local Chemical Emergency Planning Violations

Contact Information: Mark MacIntyre (macintyre.mark@epa.gov) 206-553-7302

SEATTLE - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled alleged civil chemical accident prevention and preparedness violations with Starbucks Corporation of Kent, Washington. Today’s settlement, reached under section 312 of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, is part of EPA’s ongoing efforts to reduce and eliminate accidental releases at industrial and chemical facilities.

“This is a textbook example of how companies never normally associated with hazardous chemicals may nevertheless use them in their day-to-day operations,” said Ed Kowalski, Director of EPA’s Office of Compliance and Enforcement in Seattle. “Regardless of the size or nature of the facility, it’s no less important that their presence, handling and storage be reported in a timely way. The bottom line: Prompt reporting can help prevent injuries and save lives.”

EPA alleges that Starbucks failed to file its required annual Tier II Hazardous Chemical Inventory Report in a timely way for two different facilities during the 2017 and 2018 reporting years. Both facilities stored hazardous chemicals, including sulfuric acid. Starbucks Corporation was very cooperative during settlement discussions and has since trained employees to prevent future lapses in reporting. Based on their cooperation, a reduced penalty of $100,000 was agreed upon.

EPCRA Section 312 requires companies to file hazardous chemical inventory report forms with the State Emergency Response Commission, the Local Emergency Planning Committee, and the local fire department each year by March 1st.

# # #