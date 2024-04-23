EPA signs agreement for cleanup of the Bradford Island National Priorities List site

April 23, 2024

Contact Information EPA Region 10 Press Team ( R10_Press_Team@epa.gov 206-900-4344 Kristin Ching ( ching.kristin@epa.gov

SEATTLE (April 23, 2024) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today that it signed a Federal Facility Agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Oregon and Washington for the Bradford Island National Priorities List site cleanup.

The agreement includes an enforceable schedule for USACE to conduct the cleanup. It also includes a public comment period that begins April 24 and concludes June 10.

The agreement follows Bradford Island’s addition to the National Priorities List in 2022. The NPL is the list of Superfund sites of national priority among the known or threatened releases of hazardous substances, pollutants, or contaminants throughout the United States and its territories. EPA, with Oregon and Washington, will oversee the work and USACE will remain the federal agency responsible for implementing the cleanup on behalf of the United States.

The agreement defines a clear dispute resolution process where, in the event EPA and USACE are unable to reach agreement on the selection of a remedy, EPA is authorized to select the remedy following exhaustion of the dispute resolution process. It also specifies that EPA concurrence is required on important site work, key remedial documents throughout the site investigation and cleanup process, and cleanup decisions. Under the agreement, USACE committed to requesting any funds needed to perform work necessary to complete the investigation and cleanup process.

“This agreement supports all parties working together to expeditiously investigate and address contamination at the Bradford Island site and reflects the federal government’s trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “We remain committed to ensuring that Tribal Nations have a seat at the table throughout this collective effort to help protect the Columbia River and we are looking forward to advancing a timely response to contamination and reducing risks to people’s health and the environment."

Bradford Island, located in the Columbia River, is part of the Bonneville Dam complex operated by USACE. USACE historical operations at the site resulted in waste disposal on the island and in the Columbia River that resulted in contamination of soil, groundwater, stormwater, sediments and biota. Contaminants at Bradford Island include polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), heavy metals, and other hazardous substances. Cleanup of the site will address contamination that poses risk to human health and the environment.

“We are excited the Federal Facilities Agreement is signed," said Portland District Commander Col. Larry "Dale" Caswell, Jr. "This Agreement, which includes specific milestones, is a roadmap for all parties as we continue to move forward in the cleanup of Bradford Island. We appreciate the involvement of the Agreement parties, Tribes and representatives of the community which makes this work possible.”

Due to high levels of PCBs in fish and shellfish in the vicinity of the island, the Oregon Health Authority and Washington Department of Health issued a resident fish advisory recommending that no one eat resident fish from the Bonneville Dam area between Bradford Island and Ruckel Creek, which is one mile upstream.

“Oregon DEQ is pleased that the Federal Facility Agreement for the Bradford Island Superfund site has been signed by the respective agencies," said Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Leah Feldon. "We look forward to hearing feedback through Tribal consultation and public comments, so that this important project can move forward.”

“This is an important milestone for protection of the Columbia River,” said Director of the Washington Department of Ecology Laura Watson. “We’re looking forward to new energy and resources going toward the cleanup of this highly contaminated site, and to seeing a cleaner river with healthier salmon and resident fish.”

The site is a traditional hunting and fishing ground for seven Tribal nations, some with treaty-protected rights. The enforceable schedule detailed in the site management plan supports cleanup of the site in a comprehensive and timely manner. Two Tribes have also entered into Memorandums of Understanding with USACE and EPA to ensure a meaningful participation role in the Superfund remedial process. These are the first such MOUs between Tribal Nations and USACE at a federal facility NPL site.

“Cleaning up the land and water at Bradford Island is long overdue, but must be done properly and to the highest standards,” said Yakama Nation Tribal Chairman Gerald Lewis. “We look forward to working with our federal and state partners to ensure that happens.”

Public comment period and next steps

The agreement announced today has a 45-day public comment period from April 24 to June 10. The public is invited to review the agreement and submit comments. More information is available at EPA’s Bradford Island website.

Upon completion of the comment period and review of the public comments, EPA and USACE will consider whether changes should be made to the agreement and will develop a responsiveness summary to address significant public comments received.

Technical assistance grant and community involvement opportunities

On April 1, EPA awarded a $50,000 Technical Assistance Grant to Columbia Riverkeeper to help community members participate in cleanup decision making at Bradford Island.

"Columbia Riverkeeper is committed to holding polluters accountable and fighting for clean water and healthy communities. We are dedicated to providing people who are impacted by the Army Corps' pollution with accurate and clear information about the long-needed cleanup at the Columbia River’s newest Superfund Site," said Kate Murphy, senior community organizer at Columbia Riverkeeper. "Partnering with a technical advisor will facilitate our ability to help community members to feel confident engaging in the process and understanding the complexities of cleaning up polychlorinated biphenyls, heavy metals, and other contaminants in the area. A safe and healthy Columbia River is not only possible, it's critical."

TAGs provide funding to community groups to contract their own, independent technical advisor to interpret and explain technical reports, site conditions, as well as the proposed cleanup plan and other documents related to the cleanup process. Columbia Riverkeeper is now working to procure their independent technical advisor via a Request for Proposals.

For more information about Columbia Riverkeeper’s search for a technical advisor and their overall work, please visit Columbia Riverkeeper’s website or email info@columbiariverkeeper.org.

Restoration Advisory Board

USACE has established a Restoration Advisory Board to improve public participation by involving the community in the restoration process. Dedicated members of interested community groups and Tribal members have been participating as members since early 2023. Everyone is welcome to attend monthly Restoration Advisory Board meetings. Restoration Advisory Board members will review and comment on plans and activities relating to the ongoing environmental studies and restoration activities at Bradford Island. Restoration Advisory Board members will have the opportunity to provide input on activities that will accelerate the restoration.

For more information about the Bradford Island cleanup actions, site cleanup actions to date, and the Restoration Advisory Board, visit the USACE Bradford Island website.

History of the site

Since 1998, USACE has been leading the investigation and cleanup efforts at Bradford Island. USACE has completed actions to remove electrical equipment and some contaminated sediment from the river and has also conducted several studies aimed at characterizing sources of contamination in the river and upland portions of the site. EPA received requests from multiple parties to place Bradford Island on the NPL, including the Confederated Tribes of the Yakama Nation, Oregon, Washington and community and environmental groups.

For more information, visit EPA’s Bradford Island website.