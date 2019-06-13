News Releases from Region 05

EPA starts treating groundwater at vapor intrusion site in Southeast Grand Rapids, Michigan

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov ) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA045

GRAND RAPIDS (June 13, 2019) –U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will began operating a newly-installed system to treat hazardous chemicals in the soil and groundwater near a former dry cleaner operation at 413 Hall St. SE, Grand Rapids, Mich. The system works by injecting air into the groundwater to extract and treat vapors with carbon to ensure that clean air is released into the environment.

After assessing the extent of the underground contamination from hazardous chemicals including tetrachloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethylene (TCE) near the site, EPA determined that the system would effectively address the pollution.

In 2016, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services requested EPA’s assistance at the site. Elevated levels of PCE were detected in the indoor air at four properties (two residential and two commercial). Additionally, an elevated level of TCE was detected at one commercial property.

EPA installed remediation systems in the buildings and re-sampled the indoor air periodically for a year. Levels of chemicals in the buildings remained below action levels. Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) continues to conduct periodic indoor air sampling to verify that the levels remain safe.

To learn more about this site, visit: https://www.epa.gov/mi/southeast-grand-rapids-site.

###