EPA Statement on Montana Court Ruling in Favor of Youth and their constitutional right to a healthful environment

August 14, 2023

HELENA, MT – Today, in response to the Montana First Judicial District Court’s ruling in favor of sixteen Montana youth and their constitutional right to a healthful environment, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator KC Becker issued the following statement:

“Across the nation, young people are sounding the alarm about the environment they are set to inherit. The ruling today is a landmark moment in their effort to protect the earth for future generations. Every day the youth in Montana and across their world are watching the impacts of climate change fill their social media feeds as they witness the increased frequency of wildfires and flooding.

No longer are young people demanding action on the climate crisis from the sidelines – they are successfully advocating for it themselves. They are channeling their feelings of concern and frustration into climate activism. They are becoming advocates for change, demanding action from governments and industries to address the crisis and secure a better future. This decision today sets a precedent for intergenerational accountability and environmental justice, ensuring that the decisions made today positively impact the well-being of tomorrow’s generations.”