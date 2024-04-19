EPA takes action against Bethel, Connecticut company for lead renovation rule violations

April 23, 2024

BOSTON (April 23, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently reached a settlement with WestFair Painting Corp., a local franchisee of CertaPro Painters located in Bethel, Connecticut, for alleged violations of the federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule (RRP Rule). As a result of EPA's action, the company will be required to come into compliance with the RRP Rule and agreed to pay a penalty of $13,122.

"Companies certified under the Lead RRP Rule know the dangers of renovating properties with lead paint hazards and hiring contractors without proper lead training and certification is unacceptable," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Thankfully EPA's action will help ensure children, who are the most vulnerable to lead exposure and its health effects, are further protected where they live and play."

In March 2023, EPA conducted a routine inspection of WestFair Painting Corp, an RRP-certified firm that employs a certified, RRP-trained renovator. EPA alleges that, at the time of inspection, the company failed to provide the Renovate Right pamphlet and retain RRP Rule records, both required under the RRP Rule. Additionally, WestFair allegedly hired subcontractors that were not certified as a firm by EPA or renovator certified in lead-safe work practices under the RRP Rule. EPA alleges that the violations occurred in at least five renovation jobs, including one property that was child-occupied.

Background

The federal Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting Rule aims to protect occupants from lead-based paint hazards created by renovation, repair, and painting activities that disturb lead-based paint in target housing. The regulations require contractors, property owners, managers, and others who perform repairs and renovations of target housing for compensation that disturb more than six square feet of interior or twenty square feet of exterior painted surface to provide notification to owners and occupants; ensure that renovators, contractors, and dust sampling technicians are properly trained; obtain proper certification for renovators, contractors, and dust sampling technicians; use lead-safe renovation work practices; obtain certification for the firm from EPA; and, keep records for at least three years.

More information:

