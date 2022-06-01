EPA Urges Preparedness as Hurricane Season Begins

June 1, 2022

Contact Information (404) 562-8400 EPA Region 4 Press Office ( region4press@epa.gov

ATLANTA (June 1, 2022) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reminding people, businesses and state and local governments where they can find the best information on preparedness before hurricane force winds or storm flooding may occur. The new Atlantic hurricane season kicks off today.

“EPA’s response to natural disasters is one of the most important ways that we protect human health and the environment,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Daniel Blackman. “We encourage preparation and planning to protect your family and home during hurricane season.”

EPA understands that effective emergency response and recovery is most successful when every person, community, business leader and government official is prepared. In addition, the agency is taking this opportunity to remind facility operators of their legal obligations to prevent, minimize and report chemical releases in order to fully protect people and the environment. EPA is also urging those who live in hurricane-prone areas to take proactive steps now to be prepared for hurricane season.

EPA's hurricane website includes information for business operators on preventing and reporting chemical releases due to severe weather. Local governments and community agencies can find suggestions for preparing and protecting water and wastewater facilities. There is also detailed information for debris management planning, since storm debris can occur in enormous amounts that overwhelm local landfills and can also present serious dangers to human health and the environment.

To aid facilities, EPA has posted specific information about release prevention and preparedness requirements and that clarifies reporting requirements, including exemptions. Unlike some natural disasters, the onset of a hurricane is predictable and allows for early preparations to lessen its effect on a facility. This information is available at: https://www.epa.gov/hurricanes.

To help individuals and families prepare for hurricane season, there are also resources available on the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) web sites in English at www.Ready.gov and in Spanish at www.Listo.gov.

EPA’s central hub for disaster and hurricane information is available at https://www.epa.gov/hurricanes.

For alerts from the National Weather service, visit https://www.weather.gov/alerts