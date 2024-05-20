EPA visits lead pipe removal sites in the City of Malden

There is no safe level of lead exposure - and the primary source of harm is through lead pipes

May 20, 2024

Contact Information (857) 262-3789 Jo Anne Kittrell ( kittrell.joanne@epa.gov

BOSTON, MA (May 20, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was joined by Malden Mayor Gary Christenson, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Secretary Rebecca Tepper, MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple, and other Massachusetts leaders, stakeholders and locals to see what the city's $1.4 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant to help replace lead pipes and deliver safe drinking water looks like in Malden.

"Our goal is simple, yet essential: to assure that everyone has clean, safe drinking water. That's why identifying and replacing lead service lines is crucial; it can protect our communities, especially the most vulnerable, from lead exposure," said EPA Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "New England has some of the oldest housing stock in the country, and no one—no matter where they live—should have to worry about lead in their drinking water and what comes out of the tap. This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides the much-needed resources to help deliver on that promise—to replace every lead pipe and ensure clean, safe drinking water for all."

The City of Malden - with extensive lead service lines within its distribution system - has been working diligently with Mass DEP for about 20 years to document and eliminate lead pipes. They have completed 265 test pit explorations to identify lead service lines, and the city is looking to classify 1600 unknown services within their system. Additionally, they have developed a robust GIS system to track and document their progress and their plans for customer surveys, home inspections and multi-lingual educational materials to help every resident understand the science are on track.

"Every family deserves access to clean drinking water, yet dangerous lead pipes can still be found in homes across America — including right here in Massachusetts' Fifth District," said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark. "With our historic Infrastructure Law, President Biden and Democrats delivered the resources to rebuild our economy and make this basic public health investment in communities like Malden. I'm proud to have helped secure this funding, and I will continue fighting until every kitchen faucet runs clean and clear."

"This investment by the Biden-Harris Administration positions Massachusetts to continue removing lead from historic drinking water infrastructure," said Commissioner Bonnie Heiple of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP). "We've made great strides in removing lead pipes, but some remain and have been in place for nearly a century. It is high time to finish this work, and we're grateful for the municipal partnerships and federal funding that make this possible."

"We are grateful to Democratic Whip Clark for her support of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and for helping secure this important funding for Malden," said Mayor Christenson. "This funding will allow for the replacement of both the public and private sides of lead service lines and remove a significant health hazard for low-income residents who cannot afford the cost. Thank you also to our Engineering Department led by Director Yem Lip and to MassDEP and EPA because it is these partnerships that will create healthier and safer environments for our families."



On May 2,2024, EPA announced over $50 million of funding for President Biden's Investing in America agenda to help Massachusetts identify and replace lead service lines, preventing exposure to lead in drinking water.

Other significant awards in MA include:

Boston Water and Sewer Commission received $4,698,888 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $1,879,555 in additional subsidy, to eliminate lead water services in both the public way and private property.

received $4,698,888 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $1,879,555 in additional subsidy, to eliminate lead water services in both the public way and private property. The Fall River Water Department has received $4,150,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $2,400,778 in additional subsidy, to replace 107 partial lead service lines in public-right-of-way and the public right-of-way of 533 of existing full lead service lines.

has received $4,150,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including $2,400,778 in additional subsidy, to replace 107 partial lead service lines in public-right-of-way and the public right-of-way of 533 of existing full lead service lines. The Methuen Water Department received $870,000 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to develop an inventory of water service lines to identify any lead service lines that would need replacement.

For more information, including state-by-state allotment of 2024 funding, and a breakdown of EPA's lead Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, please visit EPA's Drinking Water website – www.epa.gov/ground-water-and-drinking-water/engaging-community-lead-service-lines.

For help on identifying lead service lines in your home, check out EPA's Protect Your Tap: A Quick Check for Lead, an online step-by-step guide. The guide also provides tips on actions to reduce lead exposure in drinking water, information on certified laboratories for water testing, and resources to learn more.