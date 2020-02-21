News Releases from Region 01
EPA Will Host Public Meeting on Neponset River
Monday, Feb. 24 6:30 PM in Mattapan
BOSTON – On Monday February 24th, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will host a public information meeting on the agency's involvement in a 3.7 mile stretch of the Lower Neponset River. EPA is currently considering this site for proposal to the National Priorities List (NPL). EPA is taking this action, in response to a request from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
The (NPL) is a list of sites EPA determines require further detailed investigation and potential cleanup under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), often referred to as Superfund.
- Sites on NPL are the subject of detailed investigation, and cleanup where warranted.
- Only sites on the NPL are eligible to receive federal Superfund resources for comprehensive cleanup.
- Federal resources can include monetary support, as well as expertise/staffing.
- Absent the use of federal resources, comprehensive cleanup strategies may not be able to be pursued.
EPA is currently preparing documentation, called a Hazard Ranking System (HRS) package, to make a final determination regarding the Lower Neponset River's eligibility for inclusion on the NPL. Following proposal to the NPL, a public comment period is held before a site is finalized to the NPL.
Public information Meeting
Monday February 24, 2020
6:30-8:30pm
Auditorium at Mildred Avenue Middle School
5 Mildred Avenue
Mattapan, MA
Members of the public who need more information should contact ZaNetta Purnell at Purnell.ZaNetta@epa.gov or 617-918-1306