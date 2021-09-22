EPA, WVDEP to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Ethylene Oxide

September 21, 2021

Contact Information R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 21, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) will hold a virtual community meeting on September 23, starting at 6 p.m.

EPA and WVDEP will provide information about ethylene oxide (EtO) to members of the community, public officials, and leaders of community organizations and answer questions about EtO, known health effects, associated risks and how it is managed in Institute and South Charleston, W.V.

Due to the current pandemic, in lieu of an in-person meeting, EPA and WVDEP have opted to hold a virtual meeting to engage with the community. This meeting will be held online and/or over the phone via Zoom Cloud Meeting Video and Call-in Conferencing.

The meeting address is: https://usepa.zoomgov.com/j/1607241585

Meeting ID: 160 724 1585

To dial in to the audio portion: US: +1 669 254 5252 or +1 646 828 7666 or +1 669 216 1590 or +1 551 285 1373 (Zoom does not charge long-distance fees; local mobile carrier fees may vary)

All ethylene oxide related questions can be sent to: R3EthyleneOxide@epa.gov

All news media inquiries and RSVPs should be directed to R3press@epa.gov