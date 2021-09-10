EPA’s GreenChill Program Honors Hy-Vee for Exceptional Goal Achievement in Smart Refrigerant Management

Kansas Sprouts Outlets in Kansas recognized for Recertification Excellence for fifth consecutive year

September 10, 2021

Contact Information 913-551-7433 David W. Bryan ( bryan.david@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. - (Sept. 10, 2021) – In an online ceremony Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) GreenChill Advanced Refrigeration Partnership recognized Hy-Vee, with corporate headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa, for Exceptional Goal Achievement and Superior Goal Achievement in smart refrigerant management in the supermarket industry.

Hy-Vee was among 12 supermarket industry organizations and one advanced refrigeration system manufacturer singled out for their exceptional achievements in reducing the impacts of commercial refrigeration systems on the environment. In EPA’s Midwest Region, three Sprouts’ Kansas outlets in Overland Park and Wichita were among 57 stores recognized nationally for achieving GreenChill Store Certification for five consecutive years.

GreenChill’s Store Certification Program recognized stores for meeting strict performance criteria, including refrigeration systems with minimal potential impacts on the ozone layer and climate system.

“We applaud the strides these companies are making to reduce the environmental impact of commercial refrigeration systems,” said Joe Goffman, acting assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation. “Many refrigerants are climate-damaging, so by reducing refrigerant emissions and switching to more environmentally friendlier refrigerants, these companies are demonstrating their dedication to a sustainable future.”

“Over the past several years, we have seen a significant drop in refrigerant leak rates, which is good for Hy-Vee and good for the environment,” said Jon Scanlan, assistant vice president of refrigeration and energy management for Hy-Vee. “We’re proud to be part of the GreenChill program and to see the efforts of our stores to meet our environmental goals recognized through this program.”

Hy-Vee was honored with the GreenChill recognition for Superior Goal Achievement, awarded to GreenChill Partners that achieve their annual GreenChill refrigerant emissions reduction goal; and the Exceptional Goal Achievement award, presented to Partners that achieve their stretch refrigerant emissions reduction goal. The Exceptional Goal Achievement award is more difficult to achieve than the Superior designation, according to EPA.

Hy-Vee joined EPA’s GreenChill program in 2010 and focuses its refrigerant management plan on leak avoidance and using lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants.

GreenChill Partners in the food retail industry commit to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the environment. On average, GreenChill Partners maintain corporate-wide emissions rates that are approximately half the industry average. EPA thanks all participants in the Partnership and Store Certification Programs for leading the industry in environmentally friendly refrigeration practices.

EPA recognized GreenChill Partners in the following categories: Best Corporate Emissions Rate, Most Improved Emissions Rate, Exceptional Goal Achievement, and Superior Goal Achievement.

Learn more about GreenChill and today’s recognition recipients at: www.epa.gov/greenchill.

About GreenChill

GreenChill is a voluntary partnership program that works cooperatively with the food retail industry to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the environment. Leaky systems can come at a high price, requiring retailers to pay for replacement refrigerant, system maintenance, and repairs. Reducing leaks is also beneficial to the environment, as some refrigerants deplete the stratospheric ozone layer and are potent greenhouse gases.

Since the program launched in 2007, more and more food retailers have joined the Corporate Emissions Reduction Program (the Partnership) with the number of stores nearly tripling from 4,500 to 12,926 today. The Partnership represents more than 30% of the U.S. food retail industry.

Participation in GreenChill’s Store Certification Program for Food Retailers continues to grow. In 2020, there were 662 GreenChill-certified stores throughout the nation, a 14% increase from 2019. From the beginning of the GreenChill Store Certification Program in 2008 through 2020, the program has issued more than 2,500 certifications to over 950 individual stores.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7: www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-7-midwest