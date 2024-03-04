EPA's Southeast New England Program announces additional $1.25M request for proposals to advance resilience in disadvantaged communities

March 4, 2024

Contact Information (617) 918-1401 James Anderson ( anderson.james.r@epa.gov EPA Region 1 Press Office ( R1_Press@epa.gov

BOSTON (Mar 4, 2024) – The Southeast New England Program (SNEP) Opportunity to Advance Resilience (SOAR) Fund is an EPA New England program designed to improve climate resiliency in disadvantaged communities throughout southeast New England. With funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the EPA program will invest at least $5 million in SNEP disadvantaged communities by 2027. This Request for Proposal (RFP) represents the second round of funding for a total investment of over $2.5 million to date.

Disadvantaged Communities in the SNEP Region are identified via this mapping application. State, local and tribal governments, public and private universities and colleges, public and private nonprofit institutions/organizations, community colleges, philanthropic organizations, interstate agencies, Intertribal Consortia, hospitals operated by state, tribal, or local governments, or are nonprofits, and others are eligible to apply. Click here for full details on eligibility and geographic limitations on projects.

Important Dates:

April 16, 2024; 11a-1p EDT | Informational Webinar via Microsoft Teams (recording will be posted to SNEP website)

| Informational Webinar via Microsoft Teams (recording will be posted to SNEP website) May 1, 2024; 11:59PM EDT | Last Day to Ask Questions (email: SECoastalNE@epa.gov)

| Last Day to Ask Questions (email: SECoastalNE@epa.gov) June 7, 2024; 11:59PM EDT | RFP Closing Date and Application Deadline

| RFP Closing Date and Application Deadline July 2024 (Date TBD) | Anticipated Deadline for Recipients to Submit Remaining Required Application Materials

| Anticipated Deadline for Recipients to Submit Remaining Required Application Materials August 2024 (Date TBD) | Anticipated Award of Funds

| Anticipated Award of Funds Fall 2024 (Date Negotiable) | Anticipated Project Start Date

Background:

SNEP's mission is to foster collaboration among regional partners across southeast New England's coastal watersheds to protect and restore water quality, ecological health, and diverse habitats by sharing knowledge and resources, promoting innovative approaches, and leveraging economic and environmental investments to meet the needs of current and future generations.

More information about SNEP can be found here: https://www.epa.gov/snep